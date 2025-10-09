Rep. Gabriel Sanchez to participate in Quadrilingual Academy’s Georgia Pre-K week celebration

By Rebecca Gaunt

State Rep. Gabriel Sanchez (D-Smyrna) will visit the Quadrilingual Academy on Friday in recognition of Georgia Pre-K week and Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a press release from the Smyrna private school.

“We are excited to have Rep. Sanchez visit The Quadrilingual Academy to show our students that their community cares about their education,” said owner Jessa Depew. “The enthusiasm and support we receive from leaders across the state shows they understand the value of quality early learning to ensure school readiness, higher graduation rates, and lifelong empowerment.”

From the release:

While there, he will read a book to the students in Spanish and take part in the school’s Hispanic Heritage celebration, which will feature a tour of Spanish speaking countries represented by booths showcasing the food, music, culture, and entertainment of the different countries. Rep. Sanchez will tour the booths while also speaking with staff and students and get an up-close look at the many ways that the center is supporting early learning while teaching students in four languages simultaneously – English, French, Spanish and Mandarin. The Quadrilingual Academy is a private language school serving students from age 1 through third grade. The Quad is the only school in the United States that offers formal language learning instruction in Spanish, French, Mandarin and English simultaneously to all students. Unlike most programs that ask families to pick a language track, The Quad Academy strives to make students lifelong learners of all four languages.

Since opening in August 2020, enrollment in the Academy has climbed from fewer than 50 students and 14 employees to 130 students and 30 full-time staff members.

2025 marks the 15th year of Georgia Pre-K Week. The statewide event is intended to highlight the critical role of early childhood education and Georgia’s Pre-K program by inviting legislators into the classroom, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) and the advocacy group Voices for Georgia’s Children. It was established after the state’s pre-K program was nearly eliminated by the state legislature as a result of Great Recession-era budget cuts.

In a video posted to DECAL’s Facebook page, Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp spoke in support of the annual celebration.

“For 15 years, this beloved tradition has celebrated high quality early learning in Georgia’s innovative pre-K program,” she said.

The lottery-funded Georgia Pre-K pilot program was launched in 1992 by Gov. Zell Miller.