Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to hold presentation on changes to Medicare

The Senior Citizens Council of Cobb will hold a presentation on Friday, October 24, which will focus on Medicare changes under the new bill.

This educational presentation offers guidance from a licensed Medicare expert on changes in the law that may affect the Medicare coverage of Cobb County seniors. There will be no sign-ups at the meeting, just helpful information and plenty of time for questions and answers.

The event is free, but registration is required since space is limited. The event is being held at the MUST Ministries Community Room, and a light lunch will be provided.

For registration and further information, seniors should go to https://www.seniorsofcobb.org/ and access the Meetings and Events tab.