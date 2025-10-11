Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend, Expands Share Repurchase Program

Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Friday that its board of directors has approved a fourth-quarter 2025 dividend of $3.45 per share, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter’s dividend. The hike of $0.15 per share continues the company’s 23-year streak of consecutive annual dividend increases.

The dividend will be payable on Dec. 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2025.

In addition to the dividend increase, the board authorized an additional $2 billion in share repurchases under the company’s existing stock buyback program. This brings Lockheed Martin’s total remaining authorization for future repurchases to approximately $9.1 billion.

The company said that the timing and number of shares to be repurchased will be determined by management and subject to market conditions and legal requirements.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.