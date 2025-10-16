Things to do this weekend in Cobb: Fri Oct 17 to Sun Oct 19

Here are a few things to do in Cobb County over the weekend, from Friday, October 24, to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Friday October 17

Teen Fright Night at the West Cobb Regional Library

The West Cobb Regional Library is holding an after-hours Teen Fright Night that will include crafts, activities, and a costume contest. Here is the announcement for the event:

Join us at the West Cobb Regional Library after hours for a frighteningly fun evening based around your favorite YA horror tropes! Each horror trope will have a craft or activity associated with it, and we will have various books on display for checkout. Participating teens will be given a canvas tote bag to fill with a few gifts, treats and books (you should try to checkout at least 2!) throughout the event. (Don’t have a library card? No problem. If you are a Cobb County Public Schools student, you can use your Student ID number to check out books.) The night will end with a costume contest. Wear your favorite costume (horror-themed or not), but no masks are allowed. Register here: https://forms.gle/gxraLGrbz49qdkdv5 (if you dare) The library is located at 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw.

Spooky Cabaret at the Jennie Anderson Theatre

Cobb PARKS announced the following:

Join us at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre this October with the Mad Artists’ Entertainment Spooky Cabaret! Showtimes are 10/17/25 at 7:30PM, and 10/18/25 at 7:30PM. Doors will open at 7PM. Tickets for the Friday show can be found here, and here for Saturday. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $10 each, subject to availability! Audience Teens (ages 12 to 17) Adults (ages 18+) Seniors (ages 60+) Category Concert Event Type Arts Program

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is located at 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta (in the Cobb Civic Center)

Saturday October 18

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Keep Cobb Beautiful announced

Due to public demand, we are finding ways to continue to provide these essential services to our community.

EVERYONE can prevent harmful waste from entering our environment and water systems. Saturday, October 18, 2025, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Jim Miller Park | 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta, GA 30008 For more info and to register for this event, visit KCB website.

Visit and book-signing by the author of The Secret Dead Club

The following announcement was posted to Cobb County’s events list

Saturday, 10/18/2025 – Saturday, 10/18/2025 01:00pm – 02:00pm Young readers, embark on a shared literary journey with us! The Powder Springs One Book, One City: Tween Challenge is designed to unite our community through the power of reading and spark a lifelong love for books. This citywide event is a proud collaboration of the Book Worm Bookstore, the City of Powder Springs, and the Powder Springs Public Library. This year we are diving into Karen Strong’s The Secret Dead Club.

About the Book: The Secret Dead Club This thrilling middle-grade novel follows tween medium Wednesday Thomas who discovers she’s not the only one at her new school who can see ghosts. A captivating blend of mystery, friendship, and the supernatural, Kirkus Reviews praises it as “A strongly characterized paranormal coming-of-age story that grapples with relatable issues.” Meet the Author: Karen Strong To celebrate our community read, we encourage you to read The Secret Dead Club and then join us on Saturday, October 18 at 1:00 pm to meet author Karen Strong! She’ll share selections from her book, answer your questions, and sign copies. Karen Strong is a critically acclaimed author of middle-grade novels like Just South of Home and Eden’s Everdark. Her work has earned high praise and awards, including being a Southern Book Prize and Ignyte Award finalist. A Georgia native, University of Georgia graduate, and STEM advocate, Karen lives in Atlanta. Event Details This special author event takes place during the Powder Springs City’s Fall Festival Trunk-or-Treat at Thurman Springs Park’s Amphitheater (4485 Pineview Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127). For more information, contact the Powder Springs Public Library (770-439-3600) or the Book Worm Bookstore (770-439-2029). We can’t wait to see you there for this exciting community event!

Sunday October 19

Spooky Teen Scavenger Hunt

The following event is taking place each day leading up to Halloween at the Switzer Library’s Teen Room, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, GA 30060: