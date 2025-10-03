We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association retains law firm to represent tenants on Riverside Parkway

The We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association submitted the following press release about its retention of a law firm to represent tenants at three apartment complexes along Riverside Parkway:

The We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association is proud to announce it has retained The Brock Law Group, led by attorney Christopher Brock, to advocate on behalf of local residents and address critical housing issues facing the community.

The Brock Law Group will assist residents with:

Representation and guidance in eviction court

Escalation of delayed maintenance requests

Support for relocating current residents to improved housing options, including proposed transfers to Habital Apartments

This support will be made available to residents of Silver Creek Apartments, 575 Apartments, and Residences at Riverside.

In addition to legal support, the association is launching the Thrive Ambassadors Program, a resident-led initiative that empowers community members to serve as advocates, educators, and organizers within their neighborhoods.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to making sure residents not only have safe and stable housing, but a real voice in shaping their community,” said Monica DeLancy, Executive Director of the We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association. “This is about dignity, accountability, and ensuring every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

Thank you

Monica DeLancy

We Thrive on Riverside Renters Association