The Battery Atlanta announces free, live concerts in October and November

The Battery Atlanta distributed the following press release announcing its live concert series:

The Battery Atlanta is turning up the volume on Thursday nights this fall with its new live music series, Throwback Thursdays. On Thursday, Oct. 16, Oct 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 from 4–6 p.m., visitors can start the weekend early by gathering on the Plaza Green for high-energy performances by local favorites, Party Nation and Atlanta Brass Cats. The early evening shows are designed to kick off a night out, offering something for all ages. Visitors can enjoy drink specials from select bars and restaurants, then keep the night going with dinner or more entertainment throughout The Battery Atlanta.

Party Nation, known for its dynamic stage presence and past run as the Atlanta Braves’ house band, will perform on Oct. 16 and Nov. 13 with a setlist spanning the biggest hits from the ’90s through today. On Oct. 23 and Nov. 6, Atlanta Brass Cats – Creative Loafing’s 2019 “Best Rock Band” and “Best Dance Band” – will deliver horn-powered classics from artists like Chicago, Stevie Wonder, Blood, Sweat & Tears and Tower of Power. Throwback Thursdays aim to bring nostalgic vibes and high-energy performances to the heart of The Battery Atlanta, making Thursday the new favorite night to get together.

WHAT: Throwback Thursdays – Live Music Series at The Battery Atlanta

Families and friends are invited to gather on select Thursdays for live performances, drink specials and family fun

WHEN: Select Thursdays in October and November:

Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13

4-6 p.m.



WHERE: The Battery Atlanta

Plaza Green

800 Battery Ave SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

MORE INFO: This event is FREE to attend. Guests are encouraged to grab to-go food and drinks from The Battery Atlanta restaurants to enjoy on the plaza. The full lineup can be found at batteryatl.com

For more information, please visit batteryatl.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.