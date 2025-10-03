Dr. Jaha Howard Announces Candidacy for Georgia Senate District 35

Atlanta, GA – October 2, 2025 – Dr. Jaha Howard, a longtime pediatric dentist and community leader in Cobb County, has officially announced his candidacy for the November special election in Georgia’s Senate District 35.

Howard’s campaign is centered on ensuring that Georgia has access to quality healthcare, support for small businesses, and increased affordability in the housing market.

“This district is incredibly special to me. I’m a proud Mays High School Raider and my family worships in South Fulton. We live in Smyrna and work in Vinings. My personal motto has always been to ‘love God and love people – for real,’” Howard said. “That guiding principle shapes my priorities and drives me as a small business owner, community servant, and employer.”

“For more than 14 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving thousands of families through my dental practice, building genuine trust with folks from many different backgrounds. In my time on the Cobb school board, we were able to bring tens of millions of dollars in projects to high-need areas. I am ready to bring wins like these to the district.”

Howard previously served on the Cobb County School Board and was the 2024 Democratic nominee for the Cobb County Commission in District 2.

The special election for Senate District 35 will be held on November 18, 2025.

For more information about Dr. Jaha Howard and his campaign, visit www.JahaHoward.com or follow him on Instagram at @drjahahoward.

