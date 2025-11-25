Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, November 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to shower and possibly a thunderstorm, with an overnight low of around 55 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:16 am, 58 °F L: 56 ° H: 59 ° Feels like 58 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 87 % Pressure: 1018 mb 8 mph SE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:20 am Sunset: 5:30 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 4 a.m. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-10-01 85 69 77 6.7 T 2025-10-02 79 63 71 1.1 0 2025-10-03 78 60 69 -0.6 0 2025-10-04 80 61 70.5 1.3 0 2025-10-05 72 66 69 0.2 0.05 2025-10-06 77 68 72.5 4 T 2025-10-07 81 69 75 6.9 0 2025-10-08 88 69 78.5 10.8 T 2025-10-09 73 65 69 1.7 T 2025-10-10 75 57 66 -1 0 2025-10-11 77 57 67 0.4 0 2025-10-12 80 56 68 1.8 0 2025-10-13 82 56 69 3.2 0 2025-10-14 85 58 71.5 6.1 0 2025-10-15 86 62 74 9 0 2025-10-16 83 63 73 8.3 0 2025-10-17 82 59 70.5 6.2 0 2025-10-18 81 61 71 7.1 0 2025-10-19 78 54 66 2.5 0.08 2025-10-20 75 49 62 -1.1 0 2025-10-21 80 50 65 2.3 T 2025-10-22 74 53 63.5 1.2 0 2025-10-23 78 47 62.5 0.5 0 2025-10-24 77 51 64 2.4 0 2025-10-25 72 48 60 -1.2 0 2025-10-26 64 53 58.5 -2.3 0.06 2025-10-27 54 50 52 -8.5 2.07 2025-10-28 55 50 52.5 -7.6 T 2025-10-29 54 46 50 -9.7 0.4 2025-10-30 58 47 52.5 -6.9 T 2025-10-31 66 43 54.5 -4.5 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”