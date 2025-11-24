Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 14 to November 20

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
OVER LOOK CAFE
- 2849 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3769
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000621
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER
- 4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001980
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE
- 1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002098
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
CAPO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001764
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
JOHNNY’S STEAKS & BAR-B-QUE
- 4179 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13710C
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
BAR-B-CUTIE
- 3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17995
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
POPE HIGH SCHOOL
- 3001 HEMBREE RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-526C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
BETTY GRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 1550 PEBBLEBROOK CIR MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9271
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
LIFE U BREW
- 1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4511
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002099
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING DINING HALL
- 1100 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2937
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003118
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
GOVERNORS GUN CLUB
- 1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003332
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0098
- 3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003466
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
NIGHTLIFE PIZZA KENNESAW
- 3930 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004497
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
EATALIANO KITCHEN PIZZA BAR
- 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1040 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3960
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004721
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
TAQUERIA EL BUEN SAZON
- 814 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005081
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
SGC CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
- 3886 BROAD ST STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005365
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
SKINT CHESTNUT BREWING COMPANY
- 3886 BROAD ST STE 100 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005366
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD
- 2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005702
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
LILIANA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006292
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
POPEYE’S
- 1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006328
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
MAYAN KITCHEN
- 2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006704
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
!!PRUITT PLACE – KENNESAW
- 5235 STILESBORO RD N KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006921
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
!!PACES FOOD HALL
- 2727 PACES FERRY RD BLDG 1 STE LL50 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4053
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007298
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
2025 CHOCOLATE MOONSHINE CHRISTMAS STORE
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE K-111 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007310
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025
HEALTHY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002198
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
GARVEY WEST INDIAN GROCERY & RESTAURANT
- 2575 WHITEHAVEN DR SW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4569
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17888C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
OLDE TOWNE ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD
- 4950 OLDE TOWNE PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30068-4353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14967
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000293
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU – PANDA EXPRESS
- 1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002989
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU CAFE – STINGERS
- 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003007
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU CAFE – J BUILDING
- 1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG J MARIETTA, GA 30066-2855
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003008
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003012
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU CAFE – MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003014
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS
- 402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003015
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
TAQUERIA TSUNAMI
- 1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003358
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
PH’EAST – COMMON AREA
- 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003991
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN
- 3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004253
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
MCDONALD’S #11774
- 4065 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004864
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
SMOOTHIE KING
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005096
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 720 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005106
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU – DUNKIN DONUTS
- 860 ROSSBACHER WAY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005492
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI
- 560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005493
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU – CINNABON
- 480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005560
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
KSU CAFE – JAMBA
- 395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005659
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
CARRIAGE CROSSING SENIOR LIVING
- 1345 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8182
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006241
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
AFA INDIAN CUISINE
- 2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 410 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8314
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006338
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025
NORTON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3041 GRAY RD SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1489.
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2025
ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD
- 2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006928
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2025
TOYIN TAKEOUT
- 495 PAT MELL RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4102
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26756
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
MY FRIEND’S PLACE AT EAST COBB
- 1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 127 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21435C
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
TACOS LA VILLA
- 2415 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27158
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2
- 2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-102C
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #1
- 2620 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1846
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13174C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20769
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
McEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA
- 2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20973C
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
WINSTONS FOOD AND SPIRITS
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7838
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003385
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
SUBWAY #61030
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 102 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003841
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
BEST WESTERN ATLANTA CUMBERLAND/GALLERIA HOTEL – FOOD
- 1200 WINCHESTER PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6541
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003871
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
PERFECT NOTE ATL
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005108
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
NAIJA CUISINES RESTAURANT & BAR
- 2579 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005288
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
MANGO BICHE MIA
- 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005727
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
TODO RICO RESTAURANT
- 371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006201
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8411
- 2424 ROSWELL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4747
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6324
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
TACO BELL #30610
- 2204 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1300
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001706
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #2200
- 2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002249
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
GABRIEL’S DESSERTS
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25264
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
EL RANCHERO #1
- 562 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-200C
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE
- 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000314
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
SOUTH COBB EARLY LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL
- 5891 DODGEN RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3514
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1479C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7513
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL
- 1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7454
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
FOX CREEK GOLF CLUB
- 1501 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2179
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003168
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
JACOBS JAVA CAFE
- 1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
JIMPA’S CATERING
- 2420 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3500
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004112
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
IHOP
- 2520 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005987
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
SIMPLE BITES BASE
- 1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006776
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
SIMPLE BITES MOBILE
- 1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006777
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
!!OWL LITTLE KITCHEN – BASE
- 800 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126-3200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007249
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
!!EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA-BASE
- 2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007282
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
!!TACOS Y MAS – MOBILE
- 2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007283
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025
