Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from November 14 to November 20

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

OVER LOOK CAFE

2849 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3769

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000621

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

SERENITY ADULT DAY CARE CENTER

4279 AUSTELL POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001980

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY SOCRATES CAFE

1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002098

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

CAPO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001764

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

JOHNNY’S STEAKS & BAR-B-QUE

4179 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13710C

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

BAR-B-CUTIE

3466 COBB PKWY NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5764

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17995

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

POPE HIGH SCHOOL

3001 HEMBREE RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-526C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

BETTY GRAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

1550 PEBBLEBROOK CIR MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9271

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

LIFE U BREW

1269 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4511

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002099

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

CHARTWELLS – LIFE UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING DINING HALL

1100 BARCLAY CIR SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2937

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003118

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003332

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES GA-0098

3450 COBB PKWY NW STE 120 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003466

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

NIGHTLIFE PIZZA KENNESAW

3930 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 102 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004497

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

EATALIANO KITCHEN PIZZA BAR

900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1040 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3960

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004721

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

TAQUERIA EL BUEN SAZON

814 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005081

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

SGC CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

3886 BROAD ST STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005365

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

SKINT CHESTNUT BREWING COMPANY

3886 BROAD ST STE 100 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2767

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005366

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD

2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005702

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

LILIANA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 107 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006292

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

POPEYE’S

1430 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006328

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

MAYAN KITCHEN

2595 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7241

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006704

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

!!PRUITT PLACE – KENNESAW

5235 STILESBORO RD N KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006921

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

!!PACES FOOD HALL

2727 PACES FERRY RD BLDG 1 STE LL50 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4053

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007298

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

2025 CHOCOLATE MOONSHINE CHRISTMAS STORE

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE K-111 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007310

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-20-2025

HEALTHY SMOOTHIES (INSIDE LA FITNESS)

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 101 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002198

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

GARVEY WEST INDIAN GROCERY & RESTAURANT

2575 WHITEHAVEN DR SW STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4569

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17888C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

OLDE TOWNE ATHLETIC CLUB – FOOD

4950 OLDE TOWNE PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30068-4353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14967

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5220 CHURCH ST MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000293

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU – PANDA EXPRESS

1000 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5588

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002989

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU CAFE – STINGERS

1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG A MARIETTA, GA 30060-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003007

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU CAFE – J BUILDING

1100 S MARIETTA PKWY SE BLDG J MARIETTA, GA 30066-2855

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU CAFE – CHICK-FIL-A

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003012

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU CAFE – MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU CAFE – STARBUCKS

402 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003015

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

TAQUERIA TSUNAMI

1275 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2723

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003358

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

PH’EAST – COMMON AREA

925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003991

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU DINING SERVICES – THE VILLAGE KITCHEN

3805 CANTON PL NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1807

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004253

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

MCDONALD’S #11774

4065 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004864

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

SMOOTHIE KING

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005096

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 720 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005106

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU – DUNKIN DONUTS

860 ROSSBACHER WAY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005492

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU – MCALISTER’S DELI

560 PARLIAMENT GARDEN WAY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005493

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU – CINNABON

480 BARTOW AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5659

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005560

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

KSU CAFE – JAMBA

395 COBB AVE NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5660

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005659

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

CARRIAGE CROSSING SENIOR LIVING

1345 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-8182

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006241

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

AFA INDIAN CUISINE

2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 410 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8314

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006338

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-19-2025

NORTON PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3041 GRAY RD SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1489.

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2025

ZAXBY’S – DELK ROAD

2981 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5318

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006928

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-18-2025

TOYIN TAKEOUT

495 PAT MELL RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-4102

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26756

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

MY FRIEND’S PLACE AT EAST COBB

1205 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 127 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2766

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21435C

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

TACOS LA VILLA

2415 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27158

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

CAZADORES MEXICAN RESTAURANT #2

2745 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 160 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-102C

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

MEXICO LINDO RESTAURANT #1

2620 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1846

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13174C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

PAPI’S CUBAN & CARIBBEAN GRILL

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 5000 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20769

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

McEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA

2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20973C

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

WINSTONS FOOD AND SPIRITS

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7838

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003385

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

SUBWAY #61030

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 102 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003841

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

BEST WESTERN ATLANTA CUMBERLAND/GALLERIA HOTEL – FOOD

1200 WINCHESTER PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-6541

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003871

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

PERFECT NOTE ATL

3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005108

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

NAIJA CUISINES RESTAURANT & BAR

2579 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005288

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

MANGO BICHE MIA

2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE STE 5551 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3137

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005727

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

TODO RICO RESTAURANT

371 PAT MELL RD SE STE 159 MARIETTA, GA 30060-5002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 11-17-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8411

2424 ROSWELL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4747

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6324

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

TACO BELL #30610

2204 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1300

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001706

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #2200

2316 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002249

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

GABRIEL’S DESSERTS

800 WHITLOCK AVE STE 135-137 MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25264

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

EL RANCHERO #1

562 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-200C

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL-DEVIL ROCK CAFE

1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000314

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

SOUTH COBB EARLY LEARNING CENTER SCHOOL

5891 DODGEN RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3514

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1479C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7513

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL

1171 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7454

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

FOX CREEK GOLF CLUB

1501 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2179

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003168

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

JACOBS JAVA CAFE

1350 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5444

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

JIMPA’S CATERING

2420 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3500

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004112

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

IHOP

2520 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005987

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

SIMPLE BITES BASE

1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006776

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

SIMPLE BITES MOBILE

1836 CAPTAIN MATHES DR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006777

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

!!OWL LITTLE KITCHEN – BASE

800 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY MABLETON, GA 30126-3200

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007249

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

!!EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA-BASE

2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007282

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-14-2025

!!TACOS Y MAS – MOBILE