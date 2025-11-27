Cobb County Launches Business License Amnesty Period Through January

Cobb County announced on its website that it is offering a limited-time amnesty period for obtaining required business licenses. From Dec. 1 through Jan. 30, individuals and businesses operating in unincorporated Cobb County can secure a 2026 Occupation Tax Certificate (OTC)—commonly known as a business license—without incurring back taxes, penalties, or interest.

The initiative, approved by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, aims to bring businesses into compliance with county licensing regulations. The requirement applies to all businesses operating in unincorporated Cobb, including vendors under contract with the county.

“We want to provide a supportive path for businesses to become compliant without facing financial penalties,” said county officials. “This amnesty period is an opportunity to align with county regulations and avoid future costs.”

During the amnesty window, eligible businesses can apply for a 2026 OTC and resolve any outstanding licensing issues without incurring overdue charges. After Jan. 30, businesses operating without the necessary certificate may be subject to back taxes, penalties, and additional fees.

All individuals or entities engaged in commerce in unincorporated Cobb County—including county vendors—are required to hold a valid OTC.

For assistance or more information regarding the OTC requirement or the amnesty program, contact businesslicense@cobbcounty.gov.

Cobb County officials encourage all eligible businesses to take advantage of the amnesty period and express appreciation for the community’s continued efforts to maintain compliance.