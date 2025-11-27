Georgia Symphony Orchestra Rings in the Season with Holiday Pops! Concerts

Written with information from the City of Marietta website

The City of Marietta announced on its website that the Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is set to kick off the holiday season with its beloved Holiday Pops! concerts, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.

Under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville, alongside GSO Chorus Director Bryan Black, the concerts will feature more than 100 chorus members performing seasonal favorites such as “The Christmas Song,” “Silent Night,” “Carol of the Bells,” and selections from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Audiences can expect a mix of festive tunes, heartwarming classics, and symphonic arrangements that have made the Holiday Pops! concert a cherished community tradition. The event will culminate with a sing-along caroling session, inviting the audience to join the chorus in celebration.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Santa Claus will make a special appearance. Attendees are encouraged to don festive attire and bring their cameras for photo opportunities.

“We’re always very excited to share great music every holiday season, and welcome everyone to join us for this Marietta and Cobb tradition!” said Verville, quoted in the news release.

GSO Executive Director Suzanne Tucker echoed the sentiment, noting in the news release, “The holidays have a way of bringing us together—families, friends, and neighbors joined by the simple joy of shared traditions. For generations, music has been at the heart of those moments, and nowhere is that more true than here in our community.”

This year’s Holiday Pops! concerts are sponsored by Wasserman Talent Solutions and Moore Colson. The City of Marietta is the presenting sponsor of the GSO’s 75th anniversary season.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.georgiasymphony.org.