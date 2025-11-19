Cobb County Updates Code Amendments Ahead of November Hearings

Cobb County officials have revised proposed code amendments ahead of scheduled public hearings, incorporating changes made since the initial work session and earlier community input opportunities.

According to the announcement on the Cobb County website, the county reviews and updates its official code each year to ensure regulations remain clear, effective, and aligned with current state laws and local needs. Officials say these updates reflect evolving best practices, legal requirements, and community priorities.

“Regular revisions help ensure the code continues to serve both residents and businesses fairly,” county officials said in the statement on its website.

According to the statement, the process also helps maintain consistency with Georgia state standards and supports safety, growth, and quality of life.

The proposed amendments will be presented during a work session on Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. Two public hearings are scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., where the Board of Commissioners will gather public feedback on the updates.

The Board will consider adopting the amendments at the Nov. 20 meeting, following the second public hearing.

Here are links to the proposed amendments:

Chapter 2 – ADMINISTRATION

Chapter 10 – ANIMALS

Chapter 18—BUILDING REGULATIONS

Chapter 22 – CABLE AND VIDEO SERVICE PROVIDERS; STATE FRANCHISE HOLDERS

Chapter 50 – ENVIRONMENT

Chapter 54 – FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION

Chapter 83 – NUISANCES

Chapter 86 – OFFENSES AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

Chapter 102 – SOLID WASTE, RECYCLING AND RESIDENTIAL COLLECTION

Chapter 106 – STREETS, SIDEWALKS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES

Chapter 110 – SUBDIVISIONS

Chapter 114 –TAXATION

Chapter 122 – UTILITIES

Code Amendments November 2025 Combined Chapters