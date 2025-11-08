Cobb Uniform Development Code public meetings begin next week

Public meetings on Cobb’s proposed Uniform Development Code begin this week, with the first meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 12. There are five meetings to choose from, on different dates and in different parts of the county, with the last to be held Tuesday, November 18.
The county’s website describes the code as “a significant effort to modernize and simplify Cobb’s zoning and development regulations.”
The stated purpose of the UDC is to “consolidate and update existing zoning and development codes into one user-friendly document.”
Meeting Schedule
📍 Wednesday, November 12 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM
Ron Anderson Community Center
3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127
📍 Thursday, November 13 | 9:00 – 10:30 AM
BOC Meeting Room
100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, GA 30060
📍 Thursday, November 13 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM
North Cobb Regional Library
3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144
📍 Monday, November 17 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM
Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell Street, Smyrna, GA 30080
📍 Tuesday, November 18 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM
Mountain View Community Center
3400 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066
For more information, including project background, draft materials, and ways to provide feedback, visit cobbcountyudc.com.
About the proposed UDC
The county’s webpage describes the UDC as follow:
The goal of the Unified Development Code (UDC) project is to produce a document that encourages and enables development and redevelopment in identified centers while preserving the unique character of the County’s more rural areas, protects existing neighborhoods, conserves natural and historic resources, supports economic development, and provides opportunity for a variety of housing types.
The UDC will be set out in a way that easily organizes standards and regulations so that citizens, developers, and county staff and decision-makers know what is expected of any development proposal. Completing this rewrite with guidance from the Comprehensive Plan Update will help ensure that—moving forward—the County’s policies and regulations work hand in hand.
To read more coverage of land use and zoning in the Cobb County Courier, follow this link.
