Cobb Uniform Development Code public meetings begin next week

Public meetings on Cobb’s proposed Uniform Development Code begin this week, with the first meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 12. There are five meetings to choose from, on different dates and in different parts of the county, with the last to be held Tuesday, November 18.

The county’s website describes the code as “a significant effort to modernize and simplify Cobb’s zoning and development regulations.”

The stated purpose of the UDC is to “consolidate and update existing zoning and development codes into one user-friendly document.”

Meeting Schedule

📍 Wednesday, November 12 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Ron Anderson Community Center

3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127

📍 Thursday, November 13 | 9:00 – 10:30 AM

BOC Meeting Room

100 Cherokee Street, Marietta, GA 30060

📍 Thursday, November 13 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM

North Cobb Regional Library

3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144

📍 Monday, November 17 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Windy Hill Community Center

1885 Roswell Street, Smyrna, GA 30080

📍 Tuesday, November 18 | 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Mountain View Community Center

3400 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066

For more information, including project background, draft materials, and ways to provide feedback, visit cobbcountyudc.com.

About the proposed UDC

The county’s webpage describes the UDC as follow: