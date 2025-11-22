Expressing anger at Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation

In a statement released on the social media platform X, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will be resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives effective January 5, 2026.

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes the northwest corner of Cobb County, has long been a controversial political figure who rode into office as a supporter of QAnon, an amorphous set of conspiracy theories that included the belief that the wave of school shootings in the U.S. never happened and were staged events. She disavowed her earlier statements about school shootings early in her term of office, and publicly broke ties with the QAnon conspiracy theories as a whole recently.

She first assumed office on January 3, 2021, and has never received less than 60 percent of the vote in her deeply red district.

In her video statement, Greene reaffirmed her right-wing populist stance, including her hard-line positions on immigration, opposition to funding for public media, her anti-abortion stance, and opposition to foreign aid.

But she lashed out at the attacks she’d received from President Donald Trump as a result of her insistence on the release of the Epstein files.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14 years old, trafficked and used by rich, powerful men should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” she said.

She indicated she was threatened and called a “traitor” by President Trump, whom she had previously supported. She mentions that Trump “hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me” and that she expected him to run a “hurtful and hateful primary against me”

“I have too much self-respect and dignity,” she said. “I love my family way too much, and I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for only to fight and win my election, while Republicans will likely lose the midterms, and in turn be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

“I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better,” she said.

“If I’m cast aside by the president and the MAGA political machine and replaced by NeoCons, big pharma, big tech, military, industrial war complex, foreign leaders and the elite donor class that can never ever relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.