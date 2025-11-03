Gasoline prices drop modestly in Georgia over the past week.

Georgia gasoline prices fell by a modest 1 cent over the past week, continuing a general downward trend.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia reached an average cost of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded. EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations rose two cents per kilowatt hour, reaching a national average of 38 cents. The Georgia rate averages 39 cents. The charging rates for at-home charging, or charging at public level 1 and 2 stations, are much lower, but vary.

” Every dollar saved at the pump gives Georgia commuters more control over their day, less stress, more miles, and a smoother ride to work,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.821, about four cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Pump Prices Drop Nationally As October wraps up, gas prices are lower than they were at the start of the month. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped to $3.03, down from last week. According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand increased from 8.45 million barrels a day last week to 8.92 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.7 million barrels to 210.7 million. Electric: The average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations rose by 2 cents last week, landing at 38 cents per kilowatt hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”