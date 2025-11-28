Holiday season goes to the birds (and dogs) at the West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

If predictions of a relatively warm and dry winter are accurate, then West Cobb Regional Library has a couple of events scheduled that will make the backyard the place to be in December.

The first event is for the Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club, which will meet on Tuesday, December 9th at 6:00 PM. This month’s meeting will discuss Winterizing Your Coop. While foregoing a guest speaker, attendees—particularly chicken enthusiasts—are encouraged to share their knowledge and research to foster a collective learning experience.

Given that chicken owners may own a coop and have set up their backyards already, Backyard Birding: Make Your Own Suet (the second event) will introduce the pastime of bird watching to beginners. Going beyond the happenstance of sighting a fowl, however, attendees will learn to identify birds, use bird feeders, and plantings that attract songbirds. Beyond this, attendees will learn to master their backyards as to handle predators and to protect the water quality of streamside habitats. And to top it off, attendees will learn to make suet, a high-energy fat source of food for birds. (Suet is typically made with lard or vegetable shortening mixed with seeds, nuts, or cornmeal.)

Backyard Birding is scheduled on Thursday, December 11th at 4:00 PM and requires registration. (Contact the library at the number below to register, as the county has recently updated its website.)

Of course, birds aren’t the only animals getting attention this holiday season. This month’s Take and Make at West Cobb Library is a Dog Bone Ornament kit for teens (12-17). The dog bone kit will be available on Monday, December 15th at 10:00 AM. The kit comes with materials and instructions for teens to make a gift for their or someone’s canine companion.

For human interests, here are some other events at West Cobb Regional Library:

November’s West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, December 1st at 6:30 PM

(Small Things Like Theseby Claire Keegan)

Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: How are Sweaters Made?, Thursday, December 4th at 11:00 AM

Local Indie Author Fair, Saturday, December 13th at 11:00 AM

Saturday Storycraft: Favorite Stories of the Year!, Saturday, December 20th at 11:00 AM

NOTE:

West Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

Wednesday, December 24 th for Christmas Eve

for Christmas Eve Thursday, December 25th for Christmas

(On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM.)

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library at +1 770 499 4485 for event inquiries.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 01, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan) For Thanksgiving







DECEMBER 02, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:15 Music, Movement & Parachute Fun!







DECEMBER 03, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:10 Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







DECEMBER 04, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: How are Sweaters Made?







DECEMBER 05, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 06, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 – 16:00 My First Book Group









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 07, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 08, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







DECEMBER 09, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





18:00 – 19:00 Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club: Winterizing Your Coop







DECEMBER 10, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:30 Happy Holiday Fun!



17:30 – 19:30 Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







DECEMBER 11, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



10:30 – 12:30 Mahjong for Beginners



16:00 – 16:30 After School Storycraft



16:00 – 17:00 Backyard Birding: Make Your Own Suet







DECEMBER 12, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 13, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 15:00 Local Indie Author Fair



13:30 – 15:00 Saturday Family Fun For Eve!









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 14, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 15, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







DECEMBER 16, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament







DECEMBER 17, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 18:00 Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament



10:30 – 11:30 Winter Craft Fun!



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







DECEMBER 18, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 12:00 Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity







DECEMBER 19, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 20, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 – 11:45 Saturday Storycraft: Favorite Stories of the Year!









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 21, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 22, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 15:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club







DECEMBER 23, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





14:00 – 16:00 Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles and more!







DECEMBER 24, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CHRISTMAS EVE















DECEMBER 25, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 CHRISTMAS DAY















DECEMBER 26, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 27, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 5