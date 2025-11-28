Holiday season goes to the birds (and dogs) at the West Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
If predictions of a relatively warm and dry winter are accurate, then West Cobb Regional Library has a couple of events scheduled that will make the backyard the place to be in December.
The first event is for the Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club, which will meet on Tuesday, December 9th at 6:00 PM. This month’s meeting will discuss Winterizing Your Coop. While foregoing a guest speaker, attendees—particularly chicken enthusiasts—are encouraged to share their knowledge and research to foster a collective learning experience.
Given that chicken owners may own a coop and have set up their backyards already, Backyard Birding: Make Your Own Suet (the second event) will introduce the pastime of bird watching to beginners. Going beyond the happenstance of sighting a fowl, however, attendees will learn to identify birds, use bird feeders, and plantings that attract songbirds. Beyond this, attendees will learn to master their backyards as to handle predators and to protect the water quality of streamside habitats. And to top it off, attendees will learn to make suet, a high-energy fat source of food for birds. (Suet is typically made with lard or vegetable shortening mixed with seeds, nuts, or cornmeal.)
Backyard Birding is scheduled on Thursday, December 11th at 4:00 PM and requires registration. (Contact the library at the number below to register, as the county has recently updated its website.)
Of course, birds aren’t the only animals getting attention this holiday season. This month’s Take and Make at West Cobb Library is a Dog Bone Ornament kit for teens (12-17). The dog bone kit will be available on Monday, December 15th at 10:00 AM. The kit comes with materials and instructions for teens to make a gift for their or someone’s canine companion.
For human interests, here are some other events at West Cobb Regional Library:
- November’s West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, December 1st at 6:30 PM
(Small Things Like Theseby Claire Keegan)
- Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: How are Sweaters Made?, Thursday, December 4th at 11:00 AM
- Local Indie Author Fair, Saturday, December 13th at 11:00 AM
- Saturday Storycraft: Favorite Stories of the Year!, Saturday, December 20th at 11:00 AM
NOTE:
West Cobb Regional Library will be closed:
- Wednesday, December 24th for Christmas Eve
- Thursday, December 25th for Christmas
(On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM.)
The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.
Contact West Cobb Regional Library at +1 770 499 4485 for event inquiries.
West Cobb Regional Library is located at:
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane
Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan) For Thanksgiving
|DECEMBER 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Music, Movement & Parachute Fun!
|DECEMBER 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:10
|Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|DECEMBER 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: How are Sweaters Made?
|DECEMBER 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:00
|My First Book Group
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|DECEMBER 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:00 – 19:00
|Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club: Winterizing Your Coop
|DECEMBER 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Happy Holiday Fun!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|DECEMBER 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|10:30 – 12:30
|Mahjong for Beginners
|16:00 – 16:30
|After School Storycraft
|16:00 – 17:00
|Backyard Birding: Make Your Own Suet
|DECEMBER 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 15:00
|Local Indie Author Fair
|13:30 – 15:00
|Saturday Family Fun For Eve!
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|DECEMBER 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament
|DECEMBER 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament
|10:30 – 11:30
|Winter Craft Fun!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|DECEMBER 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity
|DECEMBER 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:45
|Saturday Storycraft: Favorite Stories of the Year!
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 15:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|DECEMBER 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:00 – 16:00
|Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles and more!
|DECEMBER 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CHRISTMAS EVE
|DECEMBER 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CHRISTMAS DAY
|DECEMBER 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|DECEMBER 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|14:00 – 16:00
|Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles and more!
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 17:00
