Holiday season goes to the birds (and dogs) at the West Cobb Regional Library

Two hens eating off the ground

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 28, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

If predictions of a relatively warm and dry winter are accurate, then West Cobb Regional Library has a couple of events scheduled that will make the backyard the place to be in December.

The first event is for the Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club, which will meet on Tuesday, December 9th at 6:00 PM. This month’s meeting will discuss Winterizing Your Coop. While foregoing a guest speaker, attendees—particularly chicken enthusiasts—are encouraged to share their knowledge and research to foster a collective learning experience.

Given that chicken owners may own a coop and have set up their backyards already, Backyard Birding: Make Your Own Suet (the second event) will introduce the pastime of bird watching to beginners. Going beyond the happenstance of sighting a fowl, however, attendees will learn to identify birds, use bird feeders, and plantings that attract songbirds. Beyond this, attendees will learn to master their backyards as to handle predators and to protect the water quality of streamside habitats. And to top it off, attendees will learn to make suet, a high-energy fat source of food for birds. (Suet is typically made with lard or vegetable shortening mixed with seeds, nuts, or cornmeal.)

Backyard Birding is scheduled on Thursday, December 11th at 4:00 PM and requires registration. (Contact the library at the number below to register, as the county has recently updated its website.)

Of course, birds aren’t the only animals getting attention this holiday season. This month’s Take and Make at West Cobb Library is a Dog Bone Ornament kit for teens (12-17). The dog bone kit will be available on Monday, December 15th at 10:00 AM. The kit comes with materials and instructions for teens to make a gift for their or someone’s canine companion.

For human interests, here are some other events at West Cobb Regional Library:

  • November’s West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, December 1st at 6:30 PM

(Small Things Like Theseby Claire Keegan)

  • Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: How are Sweaters Made?, Thursday, December 4th at 11:00 AM
  • Local Indie Author Fair, Saturday, December 13th at 11:00 AM
  • Saturday Storycraft: Favorite Stories of the Year!, Saturday, December 20th at 11:00 AM

NOTE:

West Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

  • Wednesday, December 24th for Christmas Eve
  • Thursday, December 25th for Christmas

(On New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM.)

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact West Cobb Regional Library at +1 770 499 4485 for event inquiries.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 01, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club


18:30 – 19:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan) For Thanksgiving




DECEMBER 02, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:15Music, Movement & Parachute Fun!




DECEMBER 03, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:10Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




DECEMBER 04, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: How are Sweaters Made?




DECEMBER 05, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








DECEMBER 06, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30 – 16:00My First Book Group




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 07, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








DECEMBER 08, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




DECEMBER 09, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


18:00 – 19:00Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club: Winterizing Your Coop




DECEMBER 10, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:30Happy Holiday Fun!


17:30 – 19:30Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




DECEMBER 11, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


10:30 – 12:30Mahjong for Beginners


16:00 – 16:30After School Storycraft


16:00 – 17:00Backyard Birding: Make Your Own Suet




DECEMBER 12, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








DECEMBER 13, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 15:00Local Indie Author Fair


13:30 – 15:00Saturday Family Fun For Eve!




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 14, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








DECEMBER 15, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




DECEMBER 16, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament




DECEMBER 17, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 18:00Take and Make: Dog Bone Ornament


10:30 – 11:30Winter Craft Fun!


17:30 – 19:30Open Play Chess!




DECEMBER 18, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 12:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00 – 12:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity




DECEMBER 19, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








DECEMBER 20, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 11:45Saturday Storycraft: Favorite Stories of the Year!




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 21, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








DECEMBER 22, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 15:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




DECEMBER 23, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


14:00 – 16:00Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles and more!




DECEMBER 24, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CHRISTMAS EVE








DECEMBER 25, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00CHRISTMAS DAY








DECEMBER 26, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00








DECEMBER 27, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00








DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 28, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








DECEMBER 29, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


15:30 – 16:30Pokémon Club




DECEMBER 30, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


14:00 – 16:00Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles and more!




DECEMBER 31, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 17:00








