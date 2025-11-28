North Cobb Regional Library closed out 2025 with celebration, service and creativity

A line drawing of the Declaration of Independence with only the title distinct

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 28, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

With December anchoring the 2025 holiday season, North Cobb Regional Library continues its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, hosting Kennesaw State University’s traveling exhibit, We The People. From December 1st to January 2nd, during library hours, North Cobb Library will display reproductions of the documents that made the nation.

The We The People Traveling Exhibit captures the year in which the 1775 Continental Congress began its endeavor of creating the national government we know today. By early summer of 1776, it established a postal service for the thirteen colonies and passed the Lee Resolution, which declared each colony to be a free and independent state. This is also the time the Committee of Five, led by Thomas Jefferson, began drafting the Declaration of Independence. The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration on July 4, 1776.

In the same spirit as the Declaration, North Cobb Library will also host a workshop to serve residents fifty years of age and older. Work For Yourself @ 50+ offers the opportunity for senior citizens to supplement or maintain their independence. The workshop occurs on Wednesday, December 10th at 1:00 PM at the library.

And as it is the holiday season, the final two Friday sessions of Handmade Holidays are hosted by the library as well, ahead of Christmas. Glass Paint Swirl Ornament is on December 12th at 10 AM, with DIY Gift Tags occurring the following week, on December 19th, same time. Slated for ages 16+, no registration is required, and the public is welcomed to drop in and craft seasonal adornments.

Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, December 1st at 6:00 PM

(Three Act Tragedyby Agatha Christie)

  • Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, December 2nd at 6:00 PM

(A Merry Little Meet Cuteby Sierra Simone & Julie Murphy)

  • Cocoa with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Saturday, December 13th at 2:00 PM
  • Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, December 17th at 1:00 PM

(When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi)

NOTE:

The Cover-to-Cover book club will skip December, for the holidays, and meet January 27th, 2026.

North Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

  • Wednesday, December 24th for Christmas Eve
  • Thursday, December 25th for Christmas

(Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve.)

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library at +1 770 801 5320 for event inquiries.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 01, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


18:00 – 19:30Monday Night Murder Club (Three Act Tragedy by Agatha Christie)




DECEMBER 02, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


18:00 – 19:30Romance Book Club (A Merry Little Meet Cute by Sierra Simone & Julie Murphy)




DECEMBER 03, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)




DECEMBER 04, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up




DECEMBER 05, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 06, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


10:00 – 14:00Cross Stitch Meet Up


11:00 – 13:00Monthly Makers – Recycled and Natural Elements Fall Wreath




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 07, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 08, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


16:30 – 18:30Video Game Club (at North Cobb Library)


18:00 – 19:00Girls Who Code Club (at North Cobb Library)




DECEMBER 09, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




DECEMBER 10, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


13:00 – 15:00Work for Yourself@50+ Workshop


18:00 – 19:30The Art Experience




DECEMBER 11, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up




DECEMBER 12, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


10:00 – 11:00Handmade Holidays


16:00 – 16:30Bug Out! Theatre Workshop




DECEMBER 13, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


14:00 – 16:00Cocoa with Santa & Mrs. Claus




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 14, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 15, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


17:00 – 19:00Teen Board Game Night (at North Cobb Library)


18:00 – 19:00Girls Who Code




DECEMBER 16, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 17, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


11:00 – 13:00Craft and Chat


13:00 – 14:30Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi)


18:00 – 19:00All Ages BINGO




DECEMBER 18, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


11:00 – 12:00Adults with Special Needs Meet Up




DECEMBER 19, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


10:00 – 11:00Handmade Holidays




DECEMBER 20, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 21, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 22, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 23, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 24, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00CHRISTMAS EVE








DECEMBER 25, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00CHRISTMAS DAY








DECEMBER 26, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 18:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 27, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
DECEMBER 28, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 17:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 29, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit


18:00 – 19:00Girls Who Code Club




DECEMBER 30, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 20:00We the People Traveling Exhibit




DECEMBER 31, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 17:00








Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

