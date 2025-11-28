North Cobb Regional Library closed out 2025 with celebration, service and creativity

By Kelly Johnson

With December anchoring the 2025 holiday season, North Cobb Regional Library continues its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, hosting Kennesaw State University’s traveling exhibit, We The People. From December 1st to January 2nd, during library hours, North Cobb Library will display reproductions of the documents that made the nation.

The We The People Traveling Exhibit captures the year in which the 1775 Continental Congress began its endeavor of creating the national government we know today. By early summer of 1776, it established a postal service for the thirteen colonies and passed the Lee Resolution, which declared each colony to be a free and independent state. This is also the time the Committee of Five, led by Thomas Jefferson, began drafting the Declaration of Independence. The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration on July 4, 1776.

In the same spirit as the Declaration, North Cobb Library will also host a workshop to serve residents fifty years of age and older. Work For Yourself @ 50+ offers the opportunity for senior citizens to supplement or maintain their independence. The workshop occurs on Wednesday, December 10th at 1:00 PM at the library.

And as it is the holiday season, the final two Friday sessions of Handmade Holidays are hosted by the library as well, ahead of Christmas. Glass Paint Swirl Ornament is on December 12th at 10 AM, with DIY Gift Tags occurring the following week, on December 19th, same time. Slated for ages 16+, no registration is required, and the public is welcomed to drop in and craft seasonal adornments.

Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library are:

Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, December 1st at 6:00 PM

(Three Act Tragedyby Agatha Christie)

Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, December 2nd at 6:00 PM

(A Merry Little Meet Cuteby Sierra Simone & Julie Murphy)

Cocoa with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Saturday, December 13th at 2:00 PM

Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, December 17th at 1:00 PM

(When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi)

NOTE:

The Cover-to-Cover book club will skip December, for the holidays, and meet January 27th, 2026.

North Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

Wednesday, December 24 th for Christmas Eve

for Christmas Eve Thursday, December 25th for Christmas

(Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve.)

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact North Cobb Regional Library at +1 770 801 5320 for event inquiries.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 01, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit



10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



18:00 – 19:30 Monday Night Murder Club (Three Act Tragedy by Agatha Christie)







DECEMBER 02, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



18:00 – 19:30 Romance Book Club (A Merry Little Meet Cute by Sierra Simone & Julie Murphy)







DECEMBER 03, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)







DECEMBER 04, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







DECEMBER 05, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 06, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



10:00 – 14:00 Cross Stitch Meet Up



11:00 – 13:00 Monthly Makers – Recycled and Natural Elements Fall Wreath









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 07, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 08, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit



10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



16:30 – 18:30 Video Game Club (at North Cobb Library)



18:00 – 19:00 Girls Who Code Club (at North Cobb Library)







DECEMBER 09, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







DECEMBER 10, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat



13:00 – 15:00 Work for Yourself@50+ Workshop



18:00 – 19:30 The Art Experience







DECEMBER 11, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







DECEMBER 12, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



10:00 – 11:00 Handmade Holidays



16:00 – 16:30 Bug Out! Theatre Workshop







DECEMBER 13, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



14:00 – 16:00 Cocoa with Santa & Mrs. Claus









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 14, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 15, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit



10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



17:00 – 19:00 Teen Board Game Night (at North Cobb Library)



18:00 – 19:00 Girls Who Code







DECEMBER 16, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 17, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



11:00 – 13:00 Craft and Chat



13:00 – 14:30 Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi)



18:00 – 19:00 All Ages BINGO







DECEMBER 18, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



11:00 – 12:00 Adults with Special Needs Meet Up







DECEMBER 19, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



10:00 – 11:00 Handmade Holidays







DECEMBER 20, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 21, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 22, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit



10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 23, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 24, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CHRISTMAS EVE















DECEMBER 25, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 CHRISTMAS DAY















DECEMBER 26, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 18:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 27, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit









DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 28, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00





13:00 – 17:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 29, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit



10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit



18:00 – 19:00 Girls Who Code Club







DECEMBER 30, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 – 20:00 We the People Traveling Exhibit







DECEMBER 31, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 17:00

















