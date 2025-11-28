North Cobb Regional Library closed out 2025 with celebration, service and creativity

By Kelly Johnson
With December anchoring the 2025 holiday season, North Cobb Regional Library continues its celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, hosting Kennesaw State University’s traveling exhibit, We The People. From December 1st to January 2nd, during library hours, North Cobb Library will display reproductions of the documents that made the nation.
The We The People Traveling Exhibit captures the year in which the 1775 Continental Congress began its endeavor of creating the national government we know today. By early summer of 1776, it established a postal service for the thirteen colonies and passed the Lee Resolution, which declared each colony to be a free and independent state. This is also the time the Committee of Five, led by Thomas Jefferson, began drafting the Declaration of Independence. The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration on July 4, 1776.
In the same spirit as the Declaration, North Cobb Library will also host a workshop to serve residents fifty years of age and older. Work For Yourself @ 50+ offers the opportunity for senior citizens to supplement or maintain their independence. The workshop occurs on Wednesday, December 10th at 1:00 PM at the library.
And as it is the holiday season, the final two Friday sessions of Handmade Holidays are hosted by the library as well, ahead of Christmas. Glass Paint Swirl Ornament is on December 12th at 10 AM, with DIY Gift Tags occurring the following week, on December 19th, same time. Slated for ages 16+, no registration is required, and the public is welcomed to drop in and craft seasonal adornments.
Other events scheduled at North Cobb Regional Library are:
- Monday Night Murder Club, Monday, December 1st at 6:00 PM
(Three Act Tragedyby Agatha Christie)
- Romance Book Discussion, Tuesday, December 2nd at 6:00 PM
(A Merry Little Meet Cuteby Sierra Simone & Julie Murphy)
- Cocoa with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Saturday, December 13th at 2:00 PM
- Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion, Wednesday, December 17th at 1:00 PM
(When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi)
NOTE:
The Cover-to-Cover book club will skip December, for the holidays, and meet January 27th, 2026.
North Cobb Regional Library will be closed:
- Wednesday, December 24th for Christmas Eve
- Thursday, December 25th for Christmas
(Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve.)
The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.
Contact North Cobb Regional Library at +1 770 801 5320 for event inquiries.
North Cobb Regional Library is located at:
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|18:00 – 19:30
|Monday Night Murder Club (Three Act Tragedy by Agatha Christie)
|DECEMBER 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|18:00 – 19:30
|Romance Book Club (A Merry Little Meet Cute by Sierra Simone & Julie Murphy)
|DECEMBER 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat (at North Cobb Library)
|DECEMBER 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|DECEMBER 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|10:00 – 14:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
|11:00 – 13:00
|Monthly Makers – Recycled and Natural Elements Fall Wreath
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|16:30 – 18:30
|Video Game Club (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Girls Who Code Club (at North Cobb Library)
|DECEMBER 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|DECEMBER 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|13:00 – 15:00
|Work for Yourself@50+ Workshop
|18:00 – 19:30
|The Art Experience
|DECEMBER 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|DECEMBER 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|10:00 – 11:00
|Handmade Holidays
|16:00 – 16:30
|Bug Out! Theatre Workshop
|DECEMBER 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|14:00 – 16:00
|Cocoa with Santa & Mrs. Claus
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|17:00 – 19:00
|Teen Board Game Night (at North Cobb Library)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Girls Who Code
|DECEMBER 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|11:00 – 13:00
|Craft and Chat
|13:00 – 14:30
|Wednesday Afternoon Book Discussion (When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi)
|18:00 – 19:00
|All Ages BINGO
|DECEMBER 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|11:00 – 12:00
|Adults with Special Needs Meet Up
|DECEMBER 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|10:00 – 11:00
|Handmade Holidays
|DECEMBER 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CHRISTMAS EVE
|DECEMBER 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CHRISTMAS DAY
|DECEMBER 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Mark Albertin’s Images of the Okefenokee & Georgia Exhibit
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|18:00 – 19:00
|Girls Who Code Club
|DECEMBER 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|We the People Traveling Exhibit
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
