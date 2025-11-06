Mableton announces live and virtual public meeting for Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan this evening

The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement about this evening’s public meeting about the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan:

City of Mableton Announces HYBRID Public Meeting for the Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan.

(Mableton, GA, Nov. 4, 2025) — The City of Mableton invites residents, business owners, and community stakeholders to participate in the next Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan Public Meeting on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

This important meeting will be held in person at the Riverside EpiCenter, located at 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, GA 30168, and LIVE via virtual connection for those unable to attend in person.

The Mableton 2045 Comprehensive Plan serves as the community’s roadmap for growth, development, and investment over the next two decades. This meeting offers an opportunity for the public to learn more about the planning process, share feedback, and help shape the city’s vision for its future.

Meeting Details:

· Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

· Time: 6:30 p.m.

· Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, GA 30168

· Virtual Access: Mableton 2045 Public Meeting #3 – Virtual Link – Please register via the link.

Community engagement is a vital part of this process, and all residents are encouraged to attend and participate—either in person or virtually.