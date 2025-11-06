Cobb DOT to remove trees, add replacement trees and greenery on Columns Drive

On Friday, November 7, the Cobb Department of Transportation will begin a project of removing 57 median trees from Columns Drive, then replacing them with another 50 trees in the median, along with hundreds of new rhododendron shrubs.

The county website describes the reason for the project as follows:

The Columns Drive Improvement Project began after DOT crews responded to several incidents involving fallen trees in recent months. Engineers consulted an arborist, who identified multiple trees posing a danger to motorists. Following neighborhood concerns about tree removal, DOT officials held a series of meetings to develop a solution acceptable to both residents and the county.

“We believe this solution will make Columns Drive safer and more attractive,” said Cobb DOT Director Drew Raessler. “We appreciate the residents who worked with us on this project — their input was invaluable in shaping the vision for this popular corridor.”

According to the count website:

Columns Drive runs parallel to the Chattahoochee River off Johnson Ferry Road and is a popular route for bicyclists and visitors heading to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

The project is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 7, with planting expected to be largely completed by early January, after which the contractor will continue post-installation maintenance through spring 2026.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system than just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.