Atlanta Ballet Brings Holiday Magic With Annual Production of The Nutcracker

Photo Above: Atlanta Ballet Dancers Airi Igarashi & Angel Ramirez from 2024 production — provided by the Atlanta Ballet

A holiday tradition returns as the Atlanta Ballet presents its annual production of The Nutcracker, running Dec. 6–27 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Featuring choreography by Yuri Possokhov and live orchestral accompaniment, the production promises a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Possokhov, an acclaimed choreographer with more than 35 years of experience, reimagined The Nutcracker exclusively for Atlanta Ballet in 2018. The production is known for its elaborate costumes, hand-painted sets, and cutting-edge stagecraft. Each performance will be accompanied by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra, performing Tchaikovsky’s iconic score live.

“Through innovative choreography and immersive storytelling, our Nutcracker has captivated generations of audiences year after year,” said Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin. “We look forward to this annual performance as it showcases our excellence as a premier dance company.”

This year’s production will include over 250 costumes and eight tons of lighting and set pieces, transported in nine semi-trucks. The cast features dancers of all ages, including 195 students from the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education, with 35 children rotating in each performance.

Atlanta Ballet Dancers & Centre Student Kahlen Wright

The theatre’s lobby will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with festive decorations, photo opportunities, and holiday concessions. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, apple cider, holiday cocktails, and shopping at the Atlanta Ballet Boutique. A pre-show DJ will provide holiday music to set the scene.

“For 66 years, The Nutcracker has been a time-honored tradition where Atlantans of all ages gather to make special holiday memories,” said Executive Director Tom West. “Atlanta Ballet is proud to carry on this enduring legacy.”

Atlanta Ballet will also offer four special Kids In Step performances on Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 17, giving local children a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

Special hotel packages are available through the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel, located adjacent to the performance venue.

Tickets and more information are available at www.atlantaballet.com/nutcracker or at the Cobb Energy Centre Box Office. Group sales inquiries can be directed to groupsales@atlantaballet.com.

Atlanta Ballet acknowledges the support of The Carlos Family in Honor of Thalia N. Carlos and PNC Bank.