Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Nov 7 to Sun Nov 9

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday November 7 to Sunday November 9.
Friday, November 7, 2025
- Marietta Square Art Walk
A free, self-guided art stroll on the historic Marietta Square from 5 pm-9 pm. Galleries, live music, dining and shopping all around.
- Holiday Open House at The Rustic Market
Shopping event with refreshments and festive discounts, 10 am-5 pm at 824 Kennesaw Avenue, Marietta.
- “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical” – Marietta Theatre Company
A stage musical comedy at Theatre in the Square (Marietta) running Nov 6–15; Nov 7 is one of the Friday showings.
Saturday, November 8, 2025
- 11th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K (American Legion Post 29)
Run/walk/wheelchair event starting 7:30 am (Tot Trot at 8:30 am) on Marietta Square. Proceeds support veteran-related charities.
- Marietta Veterans Day Parade
Parade begins ~10:40-11:00 am from Roswell Street and ends at Glover Park; includes marching units, veterans’ organizations, floats. :contentReference
- Community Recycling Event
Hosted by Keep Cobb Beautiful at Jim Miller Park, 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Accepts electronics, metals, secure paper shredding, textiles and more. Registration encouraged.
- “Sounds of Georgia” – Georgia Players Guild
A concert celebrating Georgia’s musical heritage (Gospel, R&B, rock, etc) – Saturday Nov 8, 6 pm–9 pm, presented by the county’s Parks & Recreation. :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}
Sunday, November 9, 2025
- “Sanders Family Christmas” (Theatre on the Square season event)
Runs Nov 7-9; this Sunday features the final showing. A family-friendly holiday theatre event set in Marietta.
- “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: The Musical” – Marietta Theatre Company
Sunday, Nov 9, features a matinee showing of this musical
