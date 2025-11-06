Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Nov 7 to Sun Nov 9

TOPICS:
Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans Memorial

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 6, 2025

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday November 7 to Sunday November 9.

Friday, November 7, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025

  • 11th Annual Veterans Memorial 5K (American Legion Post 29)
    Run/walk/wheelchair event starting 7:30 am (Tot Trot at 8:30 am) on Marietta Square. Proceeds support veteran-related charities.
  • Marietta Veterans Day Parade
    Parade begins ~10:40-11:00 am from Roswell Street and ends at Glover Park; includes marching units, veterans’ organizations, floats. :contentReference
  • Community Recycling Event
    Hosted by Keep Cobb Beautiful at Jim Miller Park, 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Accepts electronics, metals, secure paper shredding, textiles and more. Registration encouraged.
  • “Sounds of Georgia” – Georgia Players Guild
    A concert celebrating Georgia’s musical heritage (Gospel, R&B, rock, etc) – Saturday Nov 8, 6 pm–9 pm, presented by the county’s Parks & Recreation. :contentReference[oaicite:8]{index=8}

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Be the first to comment on "Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Nov 7 to Sun Nov 9"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.