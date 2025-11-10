Marietta Community Development Block Grants application meeting for program year 2026

If you’re involved in an organization that works on affordable housing or economic improvement in low-to-moderate income communities, you might be interested in applying for funds from the Community Development Block Grants allocated to the City of Marietta. The city posted an announcement about the online application meeting to launch the process:

The application process for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services funding for program year 2026 will begin on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, with a mandatory application meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m. that day via WebEx. Organizations interested in applying for funding must have a representative attend the meeting. To receive an invitation link, participants must email Kelsey Thompson-White with their name and organization in advance.

Applications will be accepted from Dec. 4, 2025, through Jan. 30, 2026, and must be submitted in person to the Community Development Office no later than noon on Friday, Jan. 30. The application form will be available beginning Dec. 4 at mariettaga.gov/472/Forms.

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administers the Community Development Block grant program.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development: