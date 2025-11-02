Portillo’s brings Chicago-style hot dogs to Kennesaw

By Mark Woolsey

A taste of the Windy City is about to land in the Peach State.

Chicago hot dog franchise Portillo’s will debut its first Georgia location on Nov. 18 at 790 Cobb Place Blvd. NW, just off Barrett Parkway near I-75. The Kennesaw location replaced the On the Border Mexican restaurant at that spot.

The fast-casual chain founded in 1963 features Chicago-style hot dogs, which for the uninitiated consist of a Vienna Beef hot dog, bright green relish, chopped onions (most often white and raw), tomato slices or wedges, a kosher dill pickle spear, pickled sport peppers, a dash of celery salt, and yellow mustard.

And no ketchup. Ever. Adding ketchup is practically a felony offense in Chicago.

Also on the menu are their iconic Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, sandwiches, salads, pasta, crinkle-cut fries and chocolate cake.

Giveaways and prizes will also be on the menu for the 18th.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. with doors opening at 10. The first 200 guests will receive a Portillo’s Kennesaw hat with purchase.

The new 6,250 square-foot location will seat more than 125 indoors with a patio accommodating 40 more diners outside. It also will feature double drive-through lanes.

The opening at Kennesaw will mark the 100th location for the chain.