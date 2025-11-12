Tax Allocation District on Mableton’s City Council agenda for this evening

A resolution calling for legislation in the Georgia General Assembly in 2026 to hold a referendum allowing Mableton to establish one or more Tax Allocation Districts will be on the agenda for the Wednesday city council meeting. To learn how Tax Allocation Districts work, follow this link.

The council will meet this evening, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting this month will be held in the CoMotion room.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: November 12, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem / District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings REZ2025-004 – 6851 Queen Mill Rd (Tax Parcel 1804050240)

Applicant seeks to rezone 4.0 acres from R-20 to R-15 for the development of seven (7) single-family detached homes.

Presenter: Community Development Director Michael Hughes

Deferred by the Planning Commission on October 9, 2025 to November 6, 2025. Deferred again by the Mayor and Council to the December 10, 2025 meeting. Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Resolution Asking Cobb County Government to Assist and Support Those Impacted by the Federal Government Shutdown – Mayor Owens Financial Reports – 1st Quarter Financials FY 2026 – Finance Director Karen Ellis Appointments Public Comments

2 minutes per speaker; total of 30 minutes. Comment cards must be submitted to the City Clerk before the meeting begins. Consent Agenda Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Adopting the City of Mableton 2026 City Holiday Calendar Ratification of Council member approved elevations – Sawmill Creek near Maxham Road, PIN 18008700190 Approval of October 22, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of October 22, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Approval for the Mayor to sign the stormwater maintenance agreement for 6470 Mableton Parkway, Land Lot 297, 18th District, Cobb County, PIN 18029700400 Ratification of Council member approved elevations – Gas Station Expansion at 124 Six Flags Pkwy, PIN 18060300020 Consideration and Approval of an Agreement with Georgia Municipal Association and the City of Mableton for collection of unpaid, escaped, and delinquent privilege or occupational license taxes and fees from firms or associations transacting insurance business in the City Unfinished Business New Business Consideration and Approval of Resolution Requesting and Authorizing the City’s Local Legislative Delegation to Introduce Legislation at the 2026 Session of the Georgia General Assembly Authorizing a Referendum Election for Redevelopment Powers – Economic Development Director Artie Jones Second Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 15, Historic Preservation, of the City Code of Ordinances – Deputy Community Development Director Tina Garver Second Read – Consideration and Approval of An Ordinance Setting the FY 2026 Regular Meeting Schedule – City Clerk Susan Hiott Second Read – Consideration and Approval of An Ordinance Amending Chapter 14, Animal Control, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances Consideration and Approval for Mayor to negotiate and execute the Addendum and Professional Services Agreement with Retail Strategies for RFP 25-03 – Economic Development Director Artie Jones Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed)

For litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), real estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and other exempt matters (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5)). Adjournment

Persons with special needs related to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language assistance may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The City Clerk’s office is located at 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126.