Santa meet-and-greet on Nov. 30 to benefit Smyrna first responders 

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation submitted the following announcement about a special holiday fundraising event for Smyrna’s first responders:

Santa Claus and Minty the Elf will visit Smyrna Fire Department Station 1 on Sunday, Nov. 30, for a family photo fundraiser benefiting local first responders.

For a $25 donation, attendees can pose for a photo with Santa. Professional photos are available, and personal photos are allowed.

In addition to the photos, guests can enjoy cookies and decorate ornaments. There will also be a station where kids can write letters to Santa.

General admission runs from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.; first responders receive early entry at 1 p.m.

The event takes place at Smyrna Fire Department Station 1, located at 2620 Atlanta Road. Proceeds benefit Smyrna’s first responders through the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation.

For more information, visit SmyrnaPSF.org.