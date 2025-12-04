‘A Christmas Tradition’ Returns to The Strand Theatre This December

The City of Marietta announced that the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will usher in the holiday season with the return of its annual festive revue, A Christmas Tradition, running from Dec. 12 to Dec. 21, 2025.

The holiday performance, a community favorite, promises an energetic celebration featuring a talented cast of singers and dancers performing both classic and contemporary Christmas songs. The show is designed to spread cheer and nostalgia, making it an ideal seasonal outing for families and friends.

“A Christmas Tradition never fails to get Strand patrons into the holiday spirit,” said Director Shane DeLancey, quoted in the announcement for the event. “Wrapped in everyone’s favorite holiday songs, this year’s production has our incredibly talented cast sharing some of their holiday traditions in hopes of bringing back some musical memories of Christmases past and gifting our audiences with a couple of hours of non-stop Yuletide fun!”

The show runs approximately two hours, including an intermission, offering audiences plenty of time to soak in the seasonal spectacle and spirit.

Tickets are priced from $37 to $47 and can be purchased online at strandmarietta.org or by calling the box office at (770) 293-0080.