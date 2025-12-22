A new food distribution center launches in Powder Springs

By Mark Woolsey

A major food distribution center now calls Powder Springs home.

A ribbon-cutting featuring city and company officials Dec. 18 welcomed HF Foods , which distributes predominantly Asian products to restaurants in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, to a more than190-thousand-squard-foot distribution facility and office space. It replaces a warehouse in Atlanta which the company outgrew.

Company President Felix Lin lauded the location for its central positioning and access to major transportation corridors, saying that it will increase their capacity to serve thousands of additional restaurants across the southeast region.

Currently HF currently serves more than 1,000 restaurants in the four states and employs about 50 staffers at the Powder Springs facility.