East Cobb Italian eateries run by brothers are next door neighbors

By Mark Woolsey

Brothers Ben and Seth Gjuka graduated from college with respected degrees, Ben in neuroscience and his brother in finance and project management.

Both began their professional careers then had an “aha “moment, namely that they would rather work for themselves than someone else.

Revisiting the hearty, flavorful fare from their childhood in Italy they opened three pizzerias and an Italian bakery in Newnan, Peachtree City, Mableton and Peachtree Corners.

Then they set their sights on East Cobb.

“At all our locations we love to serve the suburbs because of the sense of community,” Gjuka says. He says their aim has not been to settle in a zone where restaurants cater heavily to tourists and people coming to town for conferences and then leaving-but to migrate to a spot more oriented toward family and community.

“We like to create that relationship and then our customers will be our guests like in our home and not clients,” he says.

It appears they’ve made a good start. Settling in the Avenue East Cobb, which has sought to establish its credentials as a gathering place as much as a shopping plaza, they’ve opened two spots that complement each other.

Their signature Italian restaurants, Luga, has been doing business for about a month and features a sleek, upscale feel.

It also has a menu with what Gjuka refers to as “real Italian cooking.” The reality seems to support that statement, as all cured meats are imported from Italy and meticulously sourced produce is presented.

And they draw from multiple sources across the peninsula, Sicilian fare, pasta from Genoa and roman-style pizza being examples.

Gjuka says there are quite a few nuances to Italian cooking, the preparation of dough, for example. So he did his due diligence over an 18-month-period attending a series of culinary schools in several regions of the peninsula.

“I picked up what I thought was the best for me at the time, “ is how he puts it.

From appetizers such as meatballs to shrimp and calamari, a plethora of house made pastas like tortellini and dishes with octopus, it’s a wide-ranging menu.

Food aside, the restaurant’s subtle, earthy tones and 28-seat bar seem custom-made for the steady hum of conversation and upscale socializing.

It’s a stylish and polished place that stops short of being stuffy.

Next door and with a lighter and rustic feel is Giulia, their Italian bakery, which has been open about 2-and-a-half weeks longer.

Familiarity was a concept they embraced in getting the more casual eatery going.

“We already have a bakery (in Peachtree Corners) we know. We are well aware of how it operates,” he points out.

Giulia leapfrogs beyond a standard-issue deli, with its emphasis on Italian-style baked goods and its thoughtful coffee pairings, among other factors. An array of fresh sandwiches and salads also tempt.

And he cites the next-door neighbors as being a good combination in times to come.

“When it comes to for example the bread and whatever sandwiches we make and out paninis it’ll all come out of our bakery because that how it complements each other, “he says.

That points to Luga, open only for dinner as of this writing, opening up for the lunchtime trade once the holidays wrap up.

–Giulia, 4475 Roswell Road, suite 1413, Marietta, Open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

–Luga, 4475 Roswell Road, suite 1410. Marietta. Open daily, 5-10 p.m.