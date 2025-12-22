Gasoline price in Georgia continues to slowly but steadily drop

Georgia gasoline prices continued to slowly but steadily drop.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia dropped another two cents, reaching an average cost of $2.74 per gallon for regular unleaded.



EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained the same as last week, at a national average of 38 cents per kilowatt hour.

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.733, a little less than a cent lower than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

National Average Gas Price Dips During Holiday Travel Season

This holiday season is bringing welcome relief at the pump, with gas prices dipping as millions of travelers take to the roads in record numbers. The national average has fallen 6 cents over the past week to $2.85, marking the cheapest December since late 2020. Crude oil prices remain low, and even with holiday‑driven demand on the rise, gasoline supplies are holding steady. Overall, 2025 has been a notably stable year for fuel costs, with minimal fluctuations and no major price spikes.

Electric:

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 38 cents. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”