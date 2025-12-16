Cobb-based LOUD Security Expands Operations Through Acquisitions, New Headquarters

According to a company press release, Cobb-based LOUD Security Systems, a regional provider of low-voltage and commercial life-safety solutions, reported significant growth in 2025, citing six acquisitions, expanded service offerings, and the development of a new headquarters facility.

The company added approximately 3,800 monitored accounts during the year, increasing its total to about 14,000 across Georgia. Among the six completed acquisitions, three were identified as particularly strategic: Guardian Security in Warner Robins, Direct Security in Griffin, and TruVision Security in Suwanee.

Guardian Security contributed around 2,238 accounts and provided LOUD with a second branch serving Middle Georgia. Direct Security, with over 800 accounts, added commercial and enterprise system capabilities. TruVision Security, with more than 700 accounts, brought additional capacity in video surveillance and advanced commercial services.

LOUD’s workforce expanded from 60 to about 70 employees. Company officials indicated plans for additional acquisitions moving forward.

“John Loud has built a superb reputation for prompt, courteous, and professional service. We’re confident our customers will thrive under LOUD’s customer-first philosophy,” said Kevin Moghaddam, president of Guardian Security.

LOUD also received UL-681 certification in late 2024, a standard required for certain high-security installations such as financial institutions and jewelry retailers. The certification aligns with the company’s growth in advanced commercial service offerings following the Direct Security and TruVision acquisitions.

To support operational needs, LOUD acquired a 51,000-square-foot facility at 1990 Vaughn Rd. in Kennesaw. Currently being upgraded, the site is expected to become fully operational in the first quarter of 2026. Plans for the facility include increased workforce capacity, technology initiatives, training programs, and centralized customer support systems.

“This facility isn’t just real estate — it’s the backbone of the next phase of our growth,” said John Loud, president and owner of LOUD Security Systems.

Founded in 1995, LOUD is marking its 30th anniversary in 2025. With a growing presence across Georgia and new infrastructure developments, the company continues to expand its footprint in both residential and commercial markets.