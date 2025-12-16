Texas favorite Whataburger plants flag in East Cobb

By Mark Woolsey

It’s another entry in what you could call “the invasion of the burger joints.”

Whataburger has thrown open the doors of another of its well-known orange and white buildings at Shallowford and Sandy Plains roads, following on the debut of Whataburger locations in Woodstock and Roswell. (both on Ga. 92 as it turns out)

No more than a block away from the East Cobb establishment are other places that also spotlight beef on a bun with all the trimmings, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and a Wendy’s.

Add to that the advent of other chain burger places such as Culvers and Freddy’s over the last few years and it seems like a crowded field.

But that doesn’t bother an upbeat Jeff Bollman, the operating partner of the company-owned store which has been open for less than two weeks. He was recruited from another restaurant chain and spent eight months in training.

“We think our burgers speak for themselves,” he says. “And I think our brand truly sets us apart from others.”

He says that’s why the founding Dobson family out of Texas wanted a burger that customers would need two hands to hoist, drawing the exclamation “what a burger’ and supplying the name of the 75-year-old chain that has more than 11-hundred locations across 17 states.

Also to that end, he says mustard goes on the burger but no ketchup and no mayo. And many items feature a smoky Whataburger sauce, the ingredients of which are a well-guarded secret, says the company’s website. Other familiar toppings also get their due such as pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.

Single, double and triple-meat burgers are on the menu, as are such specialty offerings as a patty melt and a sweet-and-spicy burger.

Over the years the company and its burgers became identified with Texas as they spread across the Lone Star State, becoming not just a fast-food joint but a cultural phenomenon. Gathering at the local Whataburger after a Friday night football game is a firmly set tradition bordering on canon there.

Appropriately, Tex-pats are taking notice.

“People are coming and saying ‘I grew up in Texas, and I have been so waiting for Whataburger to come near me, ‘”he enthuses.

And he says folks coming from Longhorn land are swearing by the quality of burgers being served here, with no change in taste or quality.

But whether you grew up in Dallas, Texas or Georgia- you’ll find plenty to sample besides hamburgers on a wide-ranging menu.

Wings have been a reliable seller, as are chicken strip sandwiches, grilled chicken and other offerings from the poultry side.

Their sandwich and burger offerings also come in a junior size, for someone desiring a snack or for smaller appetites.

Breakfast offers an away of choices, biscuits with various kinds of meat and eggs, egg sandwiches, breakfast and pancake platters and taquitos.

“And we have our iconic honey butter chicken biscuits,” he says. “That is the most popular biscuit we serve.”

Salads are a part of the mix as well.

Bollman is banking on some familiar constituencies to beef up his business; parents stopping by for a snack after picking up their youngsters in the carpool line, families looking for a fast dinner, high-schoolers from nearby Pope and Lassiter high schools hanging out and snacking after the end of classes.

And what a place they have picked.

Bollman says as the company scouted locations East Cobb and Shallowford/Sandy Plains emerged as prime real estate.

“It’s a very blended area,” he said. “”And we thought we could find a good niche here.”

“It’s a high residential area and we’re able to cater to a lot of families.”

The location is perfect for him in another way-home is just 10 minutes away, says Bollman.

In addition to proximity, he was attracted by generous company benefits and the chance to put a food enterprise together from scratch. He’s hired in a staff of about 75.

Bollman says a few facets of the operation need to be tweaked, such as speeding up the drive-through line, but is optimistic.‘We want to give people the gift of time,” is how he puts it. “If you’re picking up the kids from school or running late to a meeting you don’t have time to sit down and eat. With us they can get a quick bite.”