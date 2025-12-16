Detainee dies in Cobb County jail

By Mark Woolsey

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-yeare-old male detainee died while in custody Dec. 14 at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The Medical Examiner’s Office plans to conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death of Bobby Clark, who was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

The sheriff’s office says during a pre-booking process Clark was sent to a hospital for medical care. He refused treatment and was returned to the jail. The nature of the medical issue wasn’t specified.

The sheriff’s office says paramedics later performed lifesaving measures, but Clark was pronounced dead. A news release didn’t say what led up to paramedics being called.

The GBI is investigating the death, as is the sheriff’s office.