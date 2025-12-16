Cobb police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Acworth

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Acworth as well as another serious wreck over the weekend.

Authorities say the first happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night at Stilesboro Road and Mack Dobbs Road.

They say a 78-year-old Acworth woman was driving a Toyota Camry east on Stilesboro and turned into the path of a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 34-year-old Tyler Key of Marietta, who was headed west.

The two collided and Key was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with minor injuries.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday the driver of a 2007 Mazda 3 heading east on I-285 was merging onto southbound I-75 when he left the roadway, traveling down a grassy embankment and hitting a tree. The driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was identified only as a 24-year-old Powder Springs man.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.