Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about West Ridge Church‘s annual Hope For Christmas event:

West Ridge Church in Dallas, GA hosted their annual Hope For Christmas event where people in need are provided with food, health screenings, coats and Christmas gifts for their children. There are plenty of fun activities for the kids such as face painting and bounce houses. The Lions from East Cobb, Woodstock, the Atlanta Latino and South Cobb Lions took shifts to screen around 230 people. The volunteers from the church were very friendly and helpful. It was a super nice event.