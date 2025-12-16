Report with photos from Vision Rehabilitation Services Christmas party

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Vision Rehabilitation Service (VRS)

Vision Rehabilitation Service (VRS) is an accredited organization dedicated to helping blind and visually impaired people with vision evaluations, daily living skills training, mobility training, technology training, job readiness, personal adjustment training and help with any problems the

clients encounter.



They hosted their annual Christmas Party with wonderful food catered by Come ‘N Get It Diner located near Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. In addition to the delicious food, we played games, Christmas Trivia and met current and new staff and Board members. It was a terrific way for the visually disabled people to meet in person and exchange experiences and ideas. Everyone appreciated the hard work that went into arranging this party.