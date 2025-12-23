Cobb Collaborative Awarded $25,000 to Expand Mental Health Initiative

Funding Will Support its Mind Your Mind Initiative to Raise Awareness, Promote Resiliency and Reduce Stigma Surrounding Mental Health in Cobb County

Cobb Collaborative submitted the following announcement:

Cobb Collaborative, a local partner of the Georgia Family Connection Partnership and the leader of a 3-county coalition for Resilient Georgia, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Mind Your Mind mental health initiative, after receiving a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta. The initiative helps to raise awareness, promote resiliency and reduce stigma around mental health issues, particularly in light of increased numbers around the incidences of people reporting high levels of stress, anxiety and suicide ideation.

“We are honored to be awarded this grant to support the vital trauma-informed and resiliency-focused training, resources and programming that are a part of our Mind Your Mind initiative,” said Irene Barton, Cobb Collaborative Executive Director. “Mental health conditions are on the rise, and suicide is the leading cause of death for Cobb County youth ages 15-24 over the past five years. Clearly there is a need to have important conversations and grow our understanding of how to recognize the warning signs of mental health conditions and how to build protective factors. Now more than ever, it is critical to connect our community with knowledge and resources to help improve positive outcomes for our County’s children and families,” she continued.

The year-long grant will support:

● A series of mental health trainings including Community Resiliency Model ®, Connections Matter, Mandated Reporter, Trauma 101, Brain 101, and suicide prevention training;

● Bilingual digital information, containing crisis line contact information and links to mental health statistics, blogs, tools, and supportive content;

● Townhall-style quarterly convenings addressing behavioral health needs, issues, and resources in partnership with Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid;

● A social media campaign to direct residents to digital content, provide encouragement to those struggling with or caring for loved ones with mental health issues, and inform residents of local mental health events. Other social media platforms will continue sharing information as well;

The support of the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta will help ensure that critical mental health programs, services and resources are continuing to be provided in Cobb County and keep events open to the community.

For more information about the mental health initiative and other work at Cobb Collaborative, visit www.cobbcollaborative.org

###

About the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta

Since 1951, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta has been leading and inspiring

philanthropy to increase the vitality of our region and the well-being of all residents. With more than 70 years serving the Atlanta region and a robust team of experts, the Community Foundation expands its philanthropic reach and impact by providing quality services to donors and bold, innovative community leadership committed to equity and shared prosperity. The Community Foundation is a top-20 community foundation among 800 nationally, with approximately $1.2 billion in current assets, and is Georgia’s second largest foundation. For more information, visit: cfgreateratlanta.org or connect with the Foundation via Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Cobb Collaborative

Established in 1997, the Cobb Collaborative is a membership of non-profit organizations, local government, businesses, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, professional organizations, associations, and citizens who share ideas, expertise, and resources to improve outcomes for children and families in Cobb.