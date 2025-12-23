Local Trivia Challenge: Can You Match These Trails in Mableton Correctly?

By Larry Felton Johnson

I’ve always thought that quizzes are a good way to learn about the features, culture and history of our county and cities. So for the past year or two I’ve been putting together quizzes.



I recently decided to expand this into a whole section, Puzzles Games and Quizzes. Most of them will be about Cobb County or its cities, but as I find new types of puzzles to run, some of them will be simple number and word games, and brain teasers.



This one is definitely about Cobb County, specifically the City of Mableton. It’s about the trails and multi-use paths we have here in Mableton.

One thing I want to make clear is that it’s okay to look up the answers online. In addition to testing the knowledge you already have, I want these to be a fun way to learn new things.