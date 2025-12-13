GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton beginning Dec 15

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project beginning Monday, December 15, and continuing through Friday, December 19:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
Lane Closures
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-285 Southbound
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Alternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, December 15
|Thursday, December 18
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|I-20 Westbound
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, December 15
|Thursday, December 18
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|I-20 Eastbound
|Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, December 15
|Tuesday, December 16
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Other Locations
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, December 15
|Friday, December 19
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Collier Drive from Harwell Road to Collier Court
|Flagging operation
|Monday, December 15
|Thursday, December 18
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Delmar Lane from Arlington Drive to Harwell Road
|Flagging operation
|Monday, December 15
|Thursday, December 18
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Harwell Road from Collier Drive to Amhurst Drive
|Flagging operation
|Monday, December 15
|Thursday, December 18
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
NOTE: Holiday work restrictions will be in effect from Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at noon until Friday, December 26, 2025, at 10 p.m., and Wednesday, December 31, at noon until Friday, January 2, at 10 p.m. No road closures or work that restricts or interferes with traffic will take place during this time frame.
Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
