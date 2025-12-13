How much do you know about Cobb transportation and roadways?

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 13, 2025

It seems like road work and lane closures never cease in Cobb County.

But how much do you know about Cobb’s transportation infrastructure and roadways?

Take the 10-question quiz below to find out.

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to 10 questions.

Each quiz will focus on a specific place or topic related to Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to gauge our readers’ existing knowledge of the county, but also to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz, there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1.

Who maintains the county roads in Cobb County?

2.

Who maintains the state highways in Cobb County?

3.

What is another name for Cobb County International Airport?

4.

What service manages the public transit system in Cobb County?

5.

If you run a business, what service would you use to find work and submit bids to the Cobb DOT?

6.

What department creates maps and associated apps for Cobb County?

7.

Plans are underway to extend the Silver Comet Trail eastward toward the Atlanta Beltline. What is the current endpoint of the extension-in-progress?

8.

Who is the director of the Cobb DOT?

9.

Why was South Cobb Drive built?

10.

This early multi-state highway entered Cobb in Acworth and ran through Marietta and Smyrna, entering Atlanta at the Chattahoochee River


 

Quiz Answer Key

Here are links to where to find more information about each question and answer:

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

