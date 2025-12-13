Oct 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kell High attendance zone

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $688,354 for 492 FESCUE CT (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 951 WOOTEN LAKE RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4562 N LANDING WAY
|10/02/25
|$375,000.00
|2050
|4525 N LANDING DR
|10/03/25
|$320,000.00
|1947
|1827 ROCKYBRANCH PASS
|10/03/25
|$525,000.00
|2605
|1281 PARKWOOD CHSE
|10/03/25
|$328,400.00
|1586
|1140 GREEN MEADOW CT
|10/03/25
|$380,000.00
|1562
|5093 RAVENWOOD DR
|10/06/25
|$400,000.00
|1407
|297 SHALLOWFORD RD
|10/06/25
|$359,000.00
|1554
|1789 LATOUR DR
|10/07/25
|$340,000.00
|1698
|647 SUNSHINE TRCE
|10/09/25
|$346,500.00
|1426
|2221 SHALLOWFORD RD
|10/09/25
|$408,500.00
|1892
|4490 LAMBERT DR
|10/10/25
|$565,000.00
|3188
|845 CREEK TRL
|10/10/25
|$310,000.00
|1752
|951 WOOTEN LAKE RD
|10/15/25
|$225,000.00
|1382
|4271 KEHELEY RD
|10/17/25
|$470,000.00
|2235
|1264 PINE CREEK DR NE
|10/17/25
|$376,000.00
|1572
|1575 WILLOW DR
|10/20/25
|$515,000.00
|2380
|4486 BAY CT
|10/22/25
|$365,000.00
|1676
|4793 MOONSTONE TRCE
|10/23/25
|$582,700.00
|2657
|138 LAKESIDE DR NW
|10/24/25
|$660,000.00
|2879
|4065 MAXANNE DR
|10/24/25
|$370,000.00
|1472
|767 STARMIST CT
|10/24/25
|$242,000.00
|1428
|4481 DUNMOVIN DR
|10/30/25
|$285,000.00
|2246
|745 SHILOH RD
|10/30/25
|$270,000.00
|1032
|648 SUNSHINE TRCE
|10/30/25
|$382,000.00
|1330
|492 FESCUE CT
|10/30/25
|$688,354.00
|2698
|810 DEEP LAKE DR
|10/31/25
|$600,000.00
|2933
|5021 RODRICK TRCE
|10/31/25
|$400,000.00
|1523
|1126 READING DR
|10/31/25
|$235,000.00
|1532
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
