Oct 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Kell High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Kell High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 13, 2025

These prices for October 2025 home sales in the Kell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $688,354 for 492 FESCUE CT (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 951 WOOTEN LAKE RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4562 N LANDING WAY10/02/25$375,000.002050
4525 N LANDING DR10/03/25$320,000.001947
1827 ROCKYBRANCH PASS10/03/25$525,000.002605
1281 PARKWOOD CHSE10/03/25$328,400.001586
1140 GREEN MEADOW CT10/03/25$380,000.001562
5093 RAVENWOOD DR10/06/25$400,000.001407
297 SHALLOWFORD RD10/06/25$359,000.001554
1789 LATOUR DR10/07/25$340,000.001698
647 SUNSHINE TRCE10/09/25$346,500.001426
2221 SHALLOWFORD RD10/09/25$408,500.001892
4490 LAMBERT DR10/10/25$565,000.003188
845 CREEK TRL10/10/25$310,000.001752
951 WOOTEN LAKE RD10/15/25$225,000.001382
4271 KEHELEY RD10/17/25$470,000.002235
1264 PINE CREEK DR NE10/17/25$376,000.001572
1575 WILLOW DR10/20/25$515,000.002380
4486 BAY CT10/22/25$365,000.001676
4793 MOONSTONE TRCE10/23/25$582,700.002657
138 LAKESIDE DR NW10/24/25$660,000.002879
4065 MAXANNE DR10/24/25$370,000.001472
767 STARMIST CT10/24/25$242,000.001428
4481 DUNMOVIN DR10/30/25$285,000.002246
745 SHILOH RD10/30/25$270,000.001032
648 SUNSHINE TRCE10/30/25$382,000.001330
492 FESCUE CT10/30/25$688,354.002698
810 DEEP LAKE DR10/31/25$600,000.002933
5021 RODRICK TRCE10/31/25$400,000.001523
1126 READING DR10/31/25$235,000.001532

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

