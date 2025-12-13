October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Lassiter High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in October: $1,400,000 for 4817 ISLAND VW (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $340,764 for 4434 TRICKUM RD (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|4754 TOWNSHIP CHSE
|10/01/25
|$840,000.00
|3019
|2620 MIDDLE CORAY CIR NE
|10/01/25
|$1,073,340.00
|3846
|4815 HOLMES FARM CT
|10/01/25
|$1,225,000.00
|4270
|4506 WESTCLIFF TRCE
|10/02/25
|$672,500.00
|2730
|4468 WINDSOR OAKS DR
|10/03/25
|$661,500.00
|3337
|4276 LINDSEY WAY
|10/03/25
|$715,000.00
|3417
|4817 ISLAND VW
|10/09/25
|$1,400,000.00
|3975
|4487 PARK PLACE TER
|10/09/25
|$579,900.00
|1897
|3153 SAWYER CT
|10/10/25
|$840,000.00
|3152
|4049 THESSA CV
|10/10/25
|$250,000.00
|0
|3572 HAWFINCH CT
|10/10/25
|$732,500.00
|2388
|4223 N MOUNTAIN RD
|10/10/25
|$725,000.00
|2933
|4220 BURNS HERITAGE TRL
|10/10/25
|$740,000.00
|3551
|4748 FOREST VALLEY PL
|10/10/25
|$430,000.00
|1828
|3561 STONE DR
|10/17/25
|$920,000.00
|4405
|3556 WESLEY CHAPEL RD
|10/17/25
|$490,000.00
|1982
|4929 KEOTA RUN
|10/17/25
|$431,600.00
|1872
|4484 WINDSOR TRCE
|10/22/25
|$730,000.00
|2144
|4047 IDLEWILDE MEADOWS DR
|10/23/25
|$1,325,000.00
|3880
|2446 TURTLEBROOK BRK
|10/24/25
|$365,175.00
|1368
|3017 LANA LN
|10/27/25
|$760,000.00
|3783
|3439 SMOKE HOLLOW PL
|10/27/25
|$720,000.00
|2872
|3375 HOLLIGLEN DR
|10/27/25
|$490,000.00
|1734
|4434 TRICKUM RD
|10/29/25
|$340,764.00
|1676
|2676 S ARBOR DR
|10/29/25
|$675,000.00
|2336
|4332 HIGHBORNE DR
|10/30/25
|$1,225,000.00
|3850
|3599 DOWNING ST
|10/30/25
|$433,100.00
|1760
|3875 WINTERGREEN CT
|10/31/25
|$390,000.00
|2236
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
