October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Lassiter High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Lassiter High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in October 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 13, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $1,400,000 for 4817 ISLAND VW (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $340,764 for 4434 TRICKUM RD (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4754 TOWNSHIP CHSE10/01/25$840,000.003019
2620 MIDDLE CORAY CIR NE10/01/25$1,073,340.003846
4815 HOLMES FARM CT10/01/25$1,225,000.004270
4506 WESTCLIFF TRCE10/02/25$672,500.002730
4468 WINDSOR OAKS DR10/03/25$661,500.003337
4276 LINDSEY WAY10/03/25$715,000.003417
4817 ISLAND VW10/09/25$1,400,000.003975
4487 PARK PLACE TER10/09/25$579,900.001897
3153 SAWYER CT10/10/25$840,000.003152
4049 THESSA CV10/10/25$250,000.000
3572 HAWFINCH CT10/10/25$732,500.002388
4223 N MOUNTAIN RD10/10/25$725,000.002933
4220 BURNS HERITAGE TRL10/10/25$740,000.003551
4748 FOREST VALLEY PL10/10/25$430,000.001828
3561 STONE DR10/17/25$920,000.004405
3556 WESLEY CHAPEL RD10/17/25$490,000.001982
4929 KEOTA RUN10/17/25$431,600.001872
4484 WINDSOR TRCE10/22/25$730,000.002144
4047 IDLEWILDE MEADOWS DR10/23/25$1,325,000.003880
2446 TURTLEBROOK BRK10/24/25$365,175.001368
3017 LANA LN10/27/25$760,000.003783
3439 SMOKE HOLLOW PL10/27/25$720,000.002872
3375 HOLLIGLEN DR10/27/25$490,000.001734
4434 TRICKUM RD10/29/25$340,764.001676
2676 S ARBOR DR10/29/25$675,000.002336
4332 HIGHBORNE DR10/30/25$1,225,000.003850
3599 DOWNING ST10/30/25$433,100.001760
3875 WINTERGREEN CT10/31/25$390,000.002236

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Lassiter High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.