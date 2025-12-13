October 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Lassiter High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $1,400,000 for 4817 ISLAND VW (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $340,764 for 4434 TRICKUM RD (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4754 TOWNSHIP CHSE 10/01/25 $840,000.00 3019 2620 MIDDLE CORAY CIR NE 10/01/25 $1,073,340.00 3846 4815 HOLMES FARM CT 10/01/25 $1,225,000.00 4270 4506 WESTCLIFF TRCE 10/02/25 $672,500.00 2730 4468 WINDSOR OAKS DR 10/03/25 $661,500.00 3337 4276 LINDSEY WAY 10/03/25 $715,000.00 3417 4817 ISLAND VW 10/09/25 $1,400,000.00 3975 4487 PARK PLACE TER 10/09/25 $579,900.00 1897 3153 SAWYER CT 10/10/25 $840,000.00 3152 4049 THESSA CV 10/10/25 $250,000.00 0 3572 HAWFINCH CT 10/10/25 $732,500.00 2388 4223 N MOUNTAIN RD 10/10/25 $725,000.00 2933 4220 BURNS HERITAGE TRL 10/10/25 $740,000.00 3551 4748 FOREST VALLEY PL 10/10/25 $430,000.00 1828 3561 STONE DR 10/17/25 $920,000.00 4405 3556 WESLEY CHAPEL RD 10/17/25 $490,000.00 1982 4929 KEOTA RUN 10/17/25 $431,600.00 1872 4484 WINDSOR TRCE 10/22/25 $730,000.00 2144 4047 IDLEWILDE MEADOWS DR 10/23/25 $1,325,000.00 3880 2446 TURTLEBROOK BRK 10/24/25 $365,175.00 1368 3017 LANA LN 10/27/25 $760,000.00 3783 3439 SMOKE HOLLOW PL 10/27/25 $720,000.00 2872 3375 HOLLIGLEN DR 10/27/25 $490,000.00 1734 4434 TRICKUM RD 10/29/25 $340,764.00 1676 2676 S ARBOR DR 10/29/25 $675,000.00 2336 4332 HIGHBORNE DR 10/30/25 $1,225,000.00 3850 3599 DOWNING ST 10/30/25 $433,100.00 1760 3875 WINTERGREEN CT 10/31/25 $390,000.00 2236

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.