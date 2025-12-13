Women Build Habitat Home Dedicated to Marietta Police Department Public Servant

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta distributed the following press release highlighting a 2025 Women Build project in Marietta:

Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta celebrated the final milestone of its final build of the year as nearly 100 supporters, sponsors, volunteers, and community leaders gathered Thursday to dedicate the completed 2025 Women Build home for future homeowner Makailah and her family in Marietta.

What began with pink hard hats and pink shovels at the October Land Dedication has now come full circle. Over nine weeks, 237 volunteers worked 4,141 hours side-by-side with Makailah and her mom, Lisa, to complete this home. More than 75 percent of the volunteers who built this home were women.

Makailah, a Police Service Representative with the City of Marietta Police Department, was joined at the dedication by her mother, Lisa, and her son, a third grader; and sister Matilda. In 2023, she applied for this home through City of Marietta and Habitat’s Public Service Housing Program and was selected in 2024.

At the dedication, Makailah said, “As I looked at my 10-year goals, I considered changing my goal to buy a home as something that was unrealistic. I considered changing to a goal to rent, yet, when at I looked at renting, I saw that was unrealistic too.”

“There is a great need for families like Makailah and Lisa — since 2019, 76 percent of our homeowners are female-headed households,” said Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta CEO Kyle Huhtanen. “The last time we opened our application process, we received more than 900 applicants, and we build only 5–10 homes per year. That should tell all of us — there is a need.”

Speakers included members of the Habitat leadership team, sponsors, and 2025 Women Build Co-Chairs Kim Gresh, President of SA White Oil; Stacey Chapman, SVP and Owner at Croft & Associates; and Kelsey Thompson-White, Community Development Manager for the City of Marietta.

This dedication marks a transformational moment for Makailah and her family, who previously lived in extremely crowded conditions. Over the past several months, Makailah has worked hand in hand with Women Build volunteers, contributing more than 200 hours of sweat equity and completing homeownership and financial literacy classes. Soon, the family will close on an affordable mortgage that will change their lives.

“Women Build is about so much more than construction — it’s about the best of our community coming together to build a better life for this family,” said Huhtanen. “Today we celebrate a safe, stable, affordable home — and the brighter future it makes possible.”

2025 Women Build Sponsors:

• City of Marietta

• Croft & Associates

• SA White Oil Company, Inc.

• The Estate of DeAndra Y. Hutson –

• Affinity Bank

• BDR Partners

• Caterpillar Foundation

• Chicken Salad Chick

• Cobb Community Foundation

• Crane Elder Law Firm LLC

• Croy Engineering

• C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.

• Edward Jones

• Hodges & Hicks

• Hogan Construction

• iThink Financial

• Johnson & Alday, LLC Attorneys at Law

• Juneau Construction Company

• LGE Community Credit Union

• Marietta Housing Authority

• NFP, an Aon Company

• Paraklete Financial Services

• Publix Super Markets / Publix Charities

• Safety Consultants USA

• South State Bank

• Traton Homes

• Wellstar Health System

• 524 Creative

About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta

In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties, and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, more than 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.