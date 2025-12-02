MUST Ministries Hope House will open its warming shelter Tuesday and Wednesday

Cobb County distributed the following notice that Hope House will open its warming shelter today and tomorrow:

The MUST Ministries Hope House will open its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 3, in preparation for the onset of colder weather. It will provide shelter services and meals for men, women, and children. Those wishing to use the shelter are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. The Hope House shelter is located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

Transportation options are available to the shelter through transit vouchers provided by the county, available from Reflections of Trinity at 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs. Call (770) 222-6511 to request the vouchers.