November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Lassiter High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $1,450,000 for 5005 CONCERT LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $300,000 for 4765 CATOOSA TRL (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 4142 BELLFLOWER CT 11/03/25 $610,000.00 2314 2425 STOCKTON DR 11/04/25 $400,000.00 1990 3929 FORT TRL 11/04/25 $900,000.00 3877 5005 CONCERT LN 11/07/25 $1,450,000.00 4486 4361 BURNLEIGH CHSE 11/07/25 $625,000.00 2725 4140 WESTCHESTER XING 11/07/25 $440,000.00 1884 4487 WINDSOR TRCE 11/10/25 $695,000.00 3153 4676 JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP LN 11/14/25 $860,000.00 3055 4080 INDIAN TOWN RD 11/14/25 $850,000.00 0 4440 COVENTRY CT 11/14/25 $466,000.00 1893 3314 CHIMNEY LN 11/17/25 $1,000,000.00 4226 3669 OUTLOOK CT 11/19/25 $810,000.00 3084 3951 TRICKUM RD 11/20/25 $352,000.00 1568 4219 N MOUNTAIN RD 11/21/25 $754,900.00 2698 3005 CREEKSIDE WAY 11/21/25 $785,000.00 2935 2315 ROCKY MOUNTAIN RD 11/21/25 $605,000.00 3018 4673 JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP PL 11/21/25 $840,000.00 3694 3534 CLEMONT CIR BLDG 5 11/21/25 $850,000.00 3301 4579 GLENFOREST DR 11/21/25 $480,000.00 1578 2713 ARBOR SMT 11/24/25 $605,000.00 2604 3756 SHALLOW CT 11/24/25 $525,000.00 1666 4765 CATOOSA TRL 11/24/25 $300,000.00 1593 3778 RIVARIDGE DR 11/26/25 $457,000.00 2288

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.