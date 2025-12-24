November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Lassiter High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Lassiter High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

These prices for November 2025  home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $1,450,000 for 5005 CONCERT LN  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $300,000 for 4765 CATOOSA TRL (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
4142 BELLFLOWER CT11/03/25$610,000.002314
2425 STOCKTON DR11/04/25$400,000.001990
3929 FORT TRL11/04/25$900,000.003877
5005 CONCERT LN11/07/25$1,450,000.004486
4361 BURNLEIGH CHSE11/07/25$625,000.002725
4140 WESTCHESTER XING11/07/25$440,000.001884
4487 WINDSOR TRCE11/10/25$695,000.003153
4676 JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP LN11/14/25$860,000.003055
4080 INDIAN TOWN RD11/14/25$850,000.000
4440 COVENTRY CT11/14/25$466,000.001893
3314 CHIMNEY LN11/17/25$1,000,000.004226
3669 OUTLOOK CT11/19/25$810,000.003084
3951 TRICKUM RD11/20/25$352,000.001568
4219 N MOUNTAIN RD11/21/25$754,900.002698
3005 CREEKSIDE WAY11/21/25$785,000.002935
2315 ROCKY MOUNTAIN RD11/21/25$605,000.003018
4673 JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP PL11/21/25$840,000.003694
3534 CLEMONT CIR BLDG 511/21/25$850,000.003301
4579 GLENFOREST DR11/21/25$480,000.001578
2713 ARBOR SMT11/24/25$605,000.002604
3756 SHALLOW CT11/24/25$525,000.001666
4765 CATOOSA TRL11/24/25$300,000.001593
3778 RIVARIDGE DR11/26/25$457,000.002288

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

