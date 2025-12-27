November home sales in Cobb County’s Campbell High attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson
These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the last week of November to the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in October: $2,400,000 for 3401 STILLHOUSE RD (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 5027 DAVID PL (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2624 SPRING DR
|11/03/25
|$310,000.00
|1080
|2692 MATHEWS ST
|11/03/25
|$650,000.00
|2236
|2750 BELL DR
|11/03/25
|$545,000.00
|2478
|1723 DURLEY DOWN CT
|11/03/25
|$668,000.00
|3484
|2388 WHITEOAK BND BLDG 16
|11/03/25
|$375,000.00
|1968
|1053 MOOREWOOD LN
|11/03/25
|$579,000.00
|2320
|4097 OBERON CT
|11/04/25
|$845,000.00
|3270
|4461 DERBY LN
|11/04/25
|$600,000.00
|2416
|1902 DANIEL GREEN CT
|11/04/25
|$725,000.00
|3109
|5061 BRIGHTHAMPTON DR
|11/04/25
|$430,000.00
|1811
|503 COUNTRYSIDE LN
|11/04/25
|$229,900.00
|1097
|3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 2000/2115
|11/04/25
|$266,750.00
|882
|954 TURNER DR
|11/04/25
|$527,999.00
|2220
|1124 CREATWOOD PL
|11/04/25
|$256,000.00
|1337
|5027 DAVID PL
|11/05/25
|$225,000.00
|756
|482 WILLOWBROOK DR SE
|11/05/25
|$235,000.00
|1910
|5245 WHITEOAK AVE
|11/05/25
|$375,000.00
|1740
|2792 BROUGHTON LN UNIT 3
|11/05/25
|$745,000.00
|2006
|501 PINEVIEW DR SE
|11/06/25
|$375,000.00
|1347
|1980 OAKDALE CT
|11/06/25
|$312,000.00
|1282
|840 WELLS CIR
|11/06/25
|$283,000.00
|1248
|3083 DUNTON ST
|11/06/25
|$625,000.00
|2807
|1693 DONNA LYNN DR SE
|11/06/25
|$492,000.00
|1724
|90 VANYA LN
|11/06/25
|$460,000.00
|1769
|944 HIDDEN FALLS LN
|11/06/25
|$710,000.00
|3006
|1013 ROHNER WAY
|11/07/25
|$505,000.00
|2132
|575 SAN FERNANDO DR
|11/07/25
|$298,000.00
|1119
|220 ASHLEY LN UNIT 19
|11/07/25
|$440,000.00
|1939
|3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 1000/1432
|11/07/25
|$445,000.00
|1363
|2966 WAVERLY CT SE
|11/07/25
|$1,055,000.00
|4182
|4094 NORTON PL
|11/10/25
|$1,125,000.00
|3236
|3947 GREENFOREST PKWY
|11/10/25
|$429,000.00
|1740
|2748 BELL DR
|11/10/25
|$565,000.00
|2513
|2508 HADDENHAM LN
|11/10/25
|$595,000.00
|2417
|3126 WILLS ST
|11/10/25
|$540,000.00
|1634
|1408 COUNTRYSIDE PL
|11/10/25
|$230,000.00
|1097
|2740 IVANHOE LN
|11/12/25
|$555,000.00
|1662
|5140 LAUREL BRIDGE CT
|11/12/25
|$275,000.00
|1368
|478 VININGS ESTATES DR BLDG B02
|11/12/25
|$450,000.00
|2310
|4168 GATESWALK DR
|11/12/25
|$700,000.00
|2910
|11 POINTE TER SE
|11/12/25
|$759,000.00
|2388
|3541 ASHCROFT DR SE
|11/13/25
|$550,000.00
|2856
|1530 WEHUNT CIR UNIT 19
|11/13/25
|$436,082.00
|1920
|941 MCLINDEN AVE
|11/13/25
|$549,000.00
|1984
|3685 WISTERIA LN
|11/14/25
|$447,750.00
|1428
|1795 OLD CONCORD RD SE
|11/14/25
|$370,000.00
|0
|1788 AIRCRAFT DR
|11/14/25
|$625,000.00
|2806
|3216 WOODVIEW DR
|11/14/25
|$541,000.00
|1218
|1120 STARLINE DR
|11/14/25
|$455,000.00
|1100
|2039 HARWINOR RD
|11/14/25
|$420,000.00
|1127
|3191 LEMONS RDG
|11/14/25
|$725,000.00
|2630
|1583 MOSAIC WAY
|11/14/25
|$428,500.00
|1790
|4220 PACES FERRY RD
|11/17/25
|$730,000.00
|2418
|3401 STILLHOUSE RD
|11/17/25
|$2,400,000.00
|4697
|2372 MONTFORD PL SE
|11/18/25
|$745,000.00
|2515
|1234 BELMONT AVE
|11/18/25
|$340,000.00
|1242
|2225 BEECH VALLEY DR
|11/18/25
|$610,000.00
|3037
|4135 FAWN LN
|11/20/25
|$375,000.00
|1483
|3916 RIDGEWOOD DR SE
|11/20/25
|$699,500.00
|2087
|5118 AKBAR CHSE
|11/20/25
|$415,000.00
|1562
|2609 CAMPHOR XING SE
|11/21/25
|$550,000.00
|1624
|3280 STILLHOUSE LN SE UNIT 212
|11/21/25
|$625,000.00
|2305
|4855 PAYSON TER UNIT 3
|11/21/25
|$412,500.00
|1872
|4509 VININGS CENTRAL TRCE UNIT 75
|11/21/25
|$231,500.00
|1346
|2633 CAMPHOR XING SE
|11/21/25
|$553,000.00
|1624
|2700 PACES FERRY RD UNIT 202
|11/21/25
|$1,255,000.00
|2378
|4350 OAKDALE VININGS CIR
|11/21/25
|$699,000.00
|2636
|2649 SPRING DR
|11/21/25
|$468,000.00
|1748
|4714 IVY RIDGE DR
|11/24/25
|$555,000.00
|2607
|550 MICAYNE CIR UNIT 1
|11/24/25
|$570,000.00
|2368
|362 DOESKIN LN
|11/24/25
|$435,000.00
|1328
|2260 EDGARTOWN LN UNIT 1
|11/24/25
|$465,000.00
|3108
|2718 VININGS OAK DR
|11/24/25
|$730,000.00
|2615
|4773 LONGCOURT DR UNIT 22
|11/25/25
|$370,000.00
|1941
|2016 SPRING RD
|11/25/25
|$380,000.00
|1180
|3018 MONTCLAIR CIR UNIT 57
|11/26/25
|$545,000.00
|2788
|1105 GLENROSE DR
|11/26/25
|$450,000.00
|1707
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
