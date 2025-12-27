November home sales in Cobb County’s Campbell High attendance zone

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the last week of November to the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $2,400,000 for 3401 STILLHOUSE RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 5027 DAVID PL (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2624 SPRING DR11/03/25$310,000.001080
2692 MATHEWS ST11/03/25$650,000.002236
2750 BELL DR11/03/25$545,000.002478
1723 DURLEY DOWN CT11/03/25$668,000.003484
2388 WHITEOAK BND BLDG 1611/03/25$375,000.001968
1053 MOOREWOOD LN11/03/25$579,000.002320
4097 OBERON CT11/04/25$845,000.003270
4461 DERBY LN11/04/25$600,000.002416
1902 DANIEL GREEN CT11/04/25$725,000.003109
5061 BRIGHTHAMPTON DR11/04/25$430,000.001811
503 COUNTRYSIDE LN11/04/25$229,900.001097
3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 2000/211511/04/25$266,750.00882
954 TURNER DR11/04/25$527,999.002220
1124 CREATWOOD PL11/04/25$256,000.001337
5027 DAVID PL11/05/25$225,000.00756
482 WILLOWBROOK DR SE11/05/25$235,000.001910
5245 WHITEOAK AVE11/05/25$375,000.001740
2792 BROUGHTON LN UNIT 311/05/25$745,000.002006
501 PINEVIEW DR SE11/06/25$375,000.001347
1980 OAKDALE CT11/06/25$312,000.001282
840 WELLS CIR11/06/25$283,000.001248
3083 DUNTON ST11/06/25$625,000.002807
1693 DONNA LYNN DR SE11/06/25$492,000.001724
90 VANYA LN11/06/25$460,000.001769
944 HIDDEN FALLS LN11/06/25$710,000.003006
1013 ROHNER WAY11/07/25$505,000.002132
575 SAN FERNANDO DR11/07/25$298,000.001119
220 ASHLEY LN UNIT 1911/07/25$440,000.001939
3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 1000/143211/07/25$445,000.001363
2966 WAVERLY CT SE11/07/25$1,055,000.004182
4094 NORTON PL11/10/25$1,125,000.003236
3947 GREENFOREST PKWY11/10/25$429,000.001740
2748 BELL DR11/10/25$565,000.002513
2508 HADDENHAM LN11/10/25$595,000.002417
3126 WILLS ST11/10/25$540,000.001634
1408 COUNTRYSIDE PL11/10/25$230,000.001097
2740 IVANHOE LN11/12/25$555,000.001662
5140 LAUREL BRIDGE CT11/12/25$275,000.001368
478 VININGS ESTATES DR BLDG B0211/12/25$450,000.002310
4168 GATESWALK DR11/12/25$700,000.002910
11 POINTE TER SE11/12/25$759,000.002388
3541 ASHCROFT DR SE11/13/25$550,000.002856
1530 WEHUNT CIR UNIT 1911/13/25$436,082.001920
941 MCLINDEN AVE11/13/25$549,000.001984
3685 WISTERIA LN11/14/25$447,750.001428
1795 OLD CONCORD RD SE11/14/25$370,000.000
1788 AIRCRAFT DR11/14/25$625,000.002806
3216 WOODVIEW DR11/14/25$541,000.001218
1120 STARLINE DR11/14/25$455,000.001100
2039 HARWINOR RD11/14/25$420,000.001127
3191 LEMONS RDG11/14/25$725,000.002630
1583 MOSAIC WAY11/14/25$428,500.001790
4220 PACES FERRY RD11/17/25$730,000.002418
3401 STILLHOUSE RD11/17/25$2,400,000.004697
2372 MONTFORD PL SE11/18/25$745,000.002515
1234 BELMONT AVE11/18/25$340,000.001242
2225 BEECH VALLEY DR11/18/25$610,000.003037
4135 FAWN LN11/20/25$375,000.001483
3916 RIDGEWOOD DR SE11/20/25$699,500.002087
5118 AKBAR CHSE11/20/25$415,000.001562
2609 CAMPHOR XING SE11/21/25$550,000.001624
3280 STILLHOUSE LN SE UNIT 21211/21/25$625,000.002305
4855 PAYSON TER UNIT 311/21/25$412,500.001872
4509 VININGS CENTRAL TRCE UNIT 7511/21/25$231,500.001346
2633 CAMPHOR XING SE11/21/25$553,000.001624
2700 PACES FERRY RD UNIT 20211/21/25$1,255,000.002378
4350 OAKDALE VININGS CIR11/21/25$699,000.002636
2649 SPRING DR11/21/25$468,000.001748
4714 IVY RIDGE DR11/24/25$555,000.002607
550 MICAYNE CIR UNIT 111/24/25$570,000.002368
362 DOESKIN LN11/24/25$435,000.001328
2260 EDGARTOWN LN UNIT 111/24/25$465,000.003108
2718 VININGS OAK DR11/24/25$730,000.002615
4773 LONGCOURT DR UNIT 2211/25/25$370,000.001941
2016 SPRING RD11/25/25$380,000.001180
3018 MONTCLAIR CIR UNIT 5711/26/25$545,000.002788
1105 GLENROSE DR11/26/25$450,000.001707

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

