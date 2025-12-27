November home sales in Cobb County’s Campbell High attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the last week of November to the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $2,400,000 for 3401 STILLHOUSE RD (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: $225,000 for 5027 DAVID PL (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2624 SPRING DR 11/03/25 $310,000.00 1080 2692 MATHEWS ST 11/03/25 $650,000.00 2236 2750 BELL DR 11/03/25 $545,000.00 2478 1723 DURLEY DOWN CT 11/03/25 $668,000.00 3484 2388 WHITEOAK BND BLDG 16 11/03/25 $375,000.00 1968 1053 MOOREWOOD LN 11/03/25 $579,000.00 2320 4097 OBERON CT 11/04/25 $845,000.00 3270 4461 DERBY LN 11/04/25 $600,000.00 2416 1902 DANIEL GREEN CT 11/04/25 $725,000.00 3109 5061 BRIGHTHAMPTON DR 11/04/25 $430,000.00 1811 503 COUNTRYSIDE LN 11/04/25 $229,900.00 1097 3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 2000/2115 11/04/25 $266,750.00 882 954 TURNER DR 11/04/25 $527,999.00 2220 1124 CREATWOOD PL 11/04/25 $256,000.00 1337 5027 DAVID PL 11/05/25 $225,000.00 756 482 WILLOWBROOK DR SE 11/05/25 $235,000.00 1910 5245 WHITEOAK AVE 11/05/25 $375,000.00 1740 2792 BROUGHTON LN UNIT 3 11/05/25 $745,000.00 2006 501 PINEVIEW DR SE 11/06/25 $375,000.00 1347 1980 OAKDALE CT 11/06/25 $312,000.00 1282 840 WELLS CIR 11/06/25 $283,000.00 1248 3083 DUNTON ST 11/06/25 $625,000.00 2807 1693 DONNA LYNN DR SE 11/06/25 $492,000.00 1724 90 VANYA LN 11/06/25 $460,000.00 1769 944 HIDDEN FALLS LN 11/06/25 $710,000.00 3006 1013 ROHNER WAY 11/07/25 $505,000.00 2132 575 SAN FERNANDO DR 11/07/25 $298,000.00 1119 220 ASHLEY LN UNIT 19 11/07/25 $440,000.00 1939 3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 1000/1432 11/07/25 $445,000.00 1363 2966 WAVERLY CT SE 11/07/25 $1,055,000.00 4182 4094 NORTON PL 11/10/25 $1,125,000.00 3236 3947 GREENFOREST PKWY 11/10/25 $429,000.00 1740 2748 BELL DR 11/10/25 $565,000.00 2513 2508 HADDENHAM LN 11/10/25 $595,000.00 2417 3126 WILLS ST 11/10/25 $540,000.00 1634 1408 COUNTRYSIDE PL 11/10/25 $230,000.00 1097 2740 IVANHOE LN 11/12/25 $555,000.00 1662 5140 LAUREL BRIDGE CT 11/12/25 $275,000.00 1368 478 VININGS ESTATES DR BLDG B02 11/12/25 $450,000.00 2310 4168 GATESWALK DR 11/12/25 $700,000.00 2910 11 POINTE TER SE 11/12/25 $759,000.00 2388 3541 ASHCROFT DR SE 11/13/25 $550,000.00 2856 1530 WEHUNT CIR UNIT 19 11/13/25 $436,082.00 1920 941 MCLINDEN AVE 11/13/25 $549,000.00 1984 3685 WISTERIA LN 11/14/25 $447,750.00 1428 1795 OLD CONCORD RD SE 11/14/25 $370,000.00 0 1788 AIRCRAFT DR 11/14/25 $625,000.00 2806 3216 WOODVIEW DR 11/14/25 $541,000.00 1218 1120 STARLINE DR 11/14/25 $455,000.00 1100 2039 HARWINOR RD 11/14/25 $420,000.00 1127 3191 LEMONS RDG 11/14/25 $725,000.00 2630 1583 MOSAIC WAY 11/14/25 $428,500.00 1790 4220 PACES FERRY RD 11/17/25 $730,000.00 2418 3401 STILLHOUSE RD 11/17/25 $2,400,000.00 4697 2372 MONTFORD PL SE 11/18/25 $745,000.00 2515 1234 BELMONT AVE 11/18/25 $340,000.00 1242 2225 BEECH VALLEY DR 11/18/25 $610,000.00 3037 4135 FAWN LN 11/20/25 $375,000.00 1483 3916 RIDGEWOOD DR SE 11/20/25 $699,500.00 2087 5118 AKBAR CHSE 11/20/25 $415,000.00 1562 2609 CAMPHOR XING SE 11/21/25 $550,000.00 1624 3280 STILLHOUSE LN SE UNIT 212 11/21/25 $625,000.00 2305 4855 PAYSON TER UNIT 3 11/21/25 $412,500.00 1872 4509 VININGS CENTRAL TRCE UNIT 75 11/21/25 $231,500.00 1346 2633 CAMPHOR XING SE 11/21/25 $553,000.00 1624 2700 PACES FERRY RD UNIT 202 11/21/25 $1,255,000.00 2378 4350 OAKDALE VININGS CIR 11/21/25 $699,000.00 2636 2649 SPRING DR 11/21/25 $468,000.00 1748 4714 IVY RIDGE DR 11/24/25 $555,000.00 2607 550 MICAYNE CIR UNIT 1 11/24/25 $570,000.00 2368 362 DOESKIN LN 11/24/25 $435,000.00 1328 2260 EDGARTOWN LN UNIT 1 11/24/25 $465,000.00 3108 2718 VININGS OAK DR 11/24/25 $730,000.00 2615 4773 LONGCOURT DR UNIT 22 11/25/25 $370,000.00 1941 2016 SPRING RD 11/25/25 $380,000.00 1180 3018 MONTCLAIR CIR UNIT 57 11/26/25 $545,000.00 2788 1105 GLENROSE DR 11/26/25 $450,000.00 1707

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.