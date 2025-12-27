November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s South Cobb High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the South Cobb High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in November 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 27, 2025

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $600,000 for 585 LAWTON BRIDGE RD

 (see photo below)

[Editors Note: two of the sales on the list below had sales prices that look like there were special circumstances, one at $0, and one at $25,000.  We’ve set the “Lowest sale price” to the lowest that fell within normal market range]

Lowest sales price in October: $143,000 for 3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3428 QUAIL RUN11/03/25$293,000.001574
3912 GARRETT SPRINGS DR11/03/25$289,200.001569
2445 RAVENCLIFF DR11/03/25$346,875.001754
2095 SPARROWHAWK CT11/04/25$517,000.002536
1539 ROCKINGWAY DR11/04/25$210,000.001190
6203 TEMPLE ST11/04/25$380,000.002120
3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE11/06/25$143,000.00916
2415 RAVENCLIFF DR11/06/25$363,430.001797
1711 SEAYES RD11/07/25$295,000.001667
2435 RAVENCLIFF DR11/07/25$350,925.001719
3815 FELTON HILL RD UNIT 1511/07/25$430,000.001920
5975 TATE DR11/07/25$305,000.001375
3523 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE11/10/25$289,000.001421
1156 MADISON GREEN LN11/10/25$367,600.002704
3377 SHIELDS LAKE DR11/10/25$257,000.001236
3431 HILLBROOK CT11/10/25$365,000.001492
3636 PERRY PT11/12/25$340,000.001677
2722 SW BEECHER DR SW11/12/25$25,000.000
5075 S COBB SCHOOL RD11/12/25$180,000.001116
1340 ELOWEN DR11/12/25$404,900.002252
1185 ELOWEN DR11/12/25$431,960.001938
1175 ELOWEN DR11/13/25$429,345.001952
1132 LUTHER DR11/13/25$307,000.001177
585 LAWTON BRIDGE RD11/13/25$600,000.003271
2345 HURT RD11/14/25$275,000.001175
4903 SWEETWATER VALLEY RD11/14/25$285,000.001121
3493 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE11/14/25$310,000.001662
1864 DREW CIR11/14/25$265,000.001124
221 SHADY LN SW11/14/25$415,000.002165
4724 WARRIOR WAY11/14/25$274,900.001204
1415 ANDERSON MILL RD SW11/14/25$240,000.001120
1330 ELOWEN DR11/18/25$408,405.002252
4822 FLOYDWOOD LN11/19/25$409,000.001540
3140 FRANKLIN ST SW11/19/25$317,000.002538
5145 WHITE BLVD11/21/25$0.00960
4251 TENNEYSON LN11/21/25$245,000.001671
4750 BALLEW DR SW11/24/25$280,000.001125
2540 PARK AVE SW11/24/25$290,900.001394
1696 FULMONT CIR11/25/25$522,014.002357
1187 CHRIS LN11/25/25$410,000.002187
4085 BRIGHTMORE DR11/26/25$350,000.002179
4550 GLORY DR11/26/25$160,000.001388
25 BENSCOT DR11/26/25$310,000.001598
4539 SWEETLAKE CT11/26/25$480,640.000
5282 CONCORD RIDGE DR11/26/25$380,000.001621
4512 SWEETLAKE CT11/26/25$481,130.002200

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s South Cobb High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.