November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s South Cobb High attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for November 2025 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in October: $600,000 for 585 LAWTON BRIDGE RD

(see photo below)

[Editors Note: two of the sales on the list below had sales prices that look like there were special circumstances, one at $0, and one at $25,000. We’ve set the “Lowest sale price” to the lowest that fell within normal market range]

Lowest sales price in October: $143,000 for 3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3428 QUAIL RUN 11/03/25 $293,000.00 1574 3912 GARRETT SPRINGS DR 11/03/25 $289,200.00 1569 2445 RAVENCLIFF DR 11/03/25 $346,875.00 1754 2095 SPARROWHAWK CT 11/04/25 $517,000.00 2536 1539 ROCKINGWAY DR 11/04/25 $210,000.00 1190 6203 TEMPLE ST 11/04/25 $380,000.00 2120 3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE 11/06/25 $143,000.00 916 2415 RAVENCLIFF DR 11/06/25 $363,430.00 1797 1711 SEAYES RD 11/07/25 $295,000.00 1667 2435 RAVENCLIFF DR 11/07/25 $350,925.00 1719 3815 FELTON HILL RD UNIT 15 11/07/25 $430,000.00 1920 5975 TATE DR 11/07/25 $305,000.00 1375 3523 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE 11/10/25 $289,000.00 1421 1156 MADISON GREEN LN 11/10/25 $367,600.00 2704 3377 SHIELDS LAKE DR 11/10/25 $257,000.00 1236 3431 HILLBROOK CT 11/10/25 $365,000.00 1492 3636 PERRY PT 11/12/25 $340,000.00 1677 2722 SW BEECHER DR SW 11/12/25 $25,000.00 0 5075 S COBB SCHOOL RD 11/12/25 $180,000.00 1116 1340 ELOWEN DR 11/12/25 $404,900.00 2252 1185 ELOWEN DR 11/12/25 $431,960.00 1938 1175 ELOWEN DR 11/13/25 $429,345.00 1952 1132 LUTHER DR 11/13/25 $307,000.00 1177 585 LAWTON BRIDGE RD 11/13/25 $600,000.00 3271 2345 HURT RD 11/14/25 $275,000.00 1175 4903 SWEETWATER VALLEY RD 11/14/25 $285,000.00 1121 3493 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE 11/14/25 $310,000.00 1662 1864 DREW CIR 11/14/25 $265,000.00 1124 221 SHADY LN SW 11/14/25 $415,000.00 2165 4724 WARRIOR WAY 11/14/25 $274,900.00 1204 1415 ANDERSON MILL RD SW 11/14/25 $240,000.00 1120 1330 ELOWEN DR 11/18/25 $408,405.00 2252 4822 FLOYDWOOD LN 11/19/25 $409,000.00 1540 3140 FRANKLIN ST SW 11/19/25 $317,000.00 2538 5145 WHITE BLVD 11/21/25 $0.00 960 4251 TENNEYSON LN 11/21/25 $245,000.00 1671 4750 BALLEW DR SW 11/24/25 $280,000.00 1125 2540 PARK AVE SW 11/24/25 $290,900.00 1394 1696 FULMONT CIR 11/25/25 $522,014.00 2357 1187 CHRIS LN 11/25/25 $410,000.00 2187 4085 BRIGHTMORE DR 11/26/25 $350,000.00 2179 4550 GLORY DR 11/26/25 $160,000.00 1388 25 BENSCOT DR 11/26/25 $310,000.00 1598 4539 SWEETLAKE CT 11/26/25 $480,640.00 0 5282 CONCORD RIDGE DR 11/26/25 $380,000.00 1621 4512 SWEETLAKE CT 11/26/25 $481,130.00 2200

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.