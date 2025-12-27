November 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s South Cobb High attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson
These prices for November 2025 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $600,000 for 585 LAWTON BRIDGE RD
[Editors Note: two of the sales on the list below had sales prices that look like there were special circumstances, one at $0, and one at $25,000. We’ve set the “Lowest sale price” to the lowest that fell within normal market range]
Lowest sales price in October: $143,000 for 3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|3428 QUAIL RUN
|11/03/25
|$293,000.00
|1574
|3912 GARRETT SPRINGS DR
|11/03/25
|$289,200.00
|1569
|2445 RAVENCLIFF DR
|11/03/25
|$346,875.00
|1754
|2095 SPARROWHAWK CT
|11/04/25
|$517,000.00
|2536
|1539 ROCKINGWAY DR
|11/04/25
|$210,000.00
|1190
|6203 TEMPLE ST
|11/04/25
|$380,000.00
|2120
|3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE
|11/06/25
|$143,000.00
|916
|2415 RAVENCLIFF DR
|11/06/25
|$363,430.00
|1797
|1711 SEAYES RD
|11/07/25
|$295,000.00
|1667
|2435 RAVENCLIFF DR
|11/07/25
|$350,925.00
|1719
|3815 FELTON HILL RD UNIT 15
|11/07/25
|$430,000.00
|1920
|5975 TATE DR
|11/07/25
|$305,000.00
|1375
|3523 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE
|11/10/25
|$289,000.00
|1421
|1156 MADISON GREEN LN
|11/10/25
|$367,600.00
|2704
|3377 SHIELDS LAKE DR
|11/10/25
|$257,000.00
|1236
|3431 HILLBROOK CT
|11/10/25
|$365,000.00
|1492
|3636 PERRY PT
|11/12/25
|$340,000.00
|1677
|2722 SW BEECHER DR SW
|11/12/25
|$25,000.00
|0
|5075 S COBB SCHOOL RD
|11/12/25
|$180,000.00
|1116
|1340 ELOWEN DR
|11/12/25
|$404,900.00
|2252
|1185 ELOWEN DR
|11/12/25
|$431,960.00
|1938
|1175 ELOWEN DR
|11/13/25
|$429,345.00
|1952
|1132 LUTHER DR
|11/13/25
|$307,000.00
|1177
|585 LAWTON BRIDGE RD
|11/13/25
|$600,000.00
|3271
|2345 HURT RD
|11/14/25
|$275,000.00
|1175
|4903 SWEETWATER VALLEY RD
|11/14/25
|$285,000.00
|1121
|3493 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE
|11/14/25
|$310,000.00
|1662
|1864 DREW CIR
|11/14/25
|$265,000.00
|1124
|221 SHADY LN SW
|11/14/25
|$415,000.00
|2165
|4724 WARRIOR WAY
|11/14/25
|$274,900.00
|1204
|1415 ANDERSON MILL RD SW
|11/14/25
|$240,000.00
|1120
|1330 ELOWEN DR
|11/18/25
|$408,405.00
|2252
|4822 FLOYDWOOD LN
|11/19/25
|$409,000.00
|1540
|3140 FRANKLIN ST SW
|11/19/25
|$317,000.00
|2538
|5145 WHITE BLVD
|11/21/25
|$0.00
|960
|4251 TENNEYSON LN
|11/21/25
|$245,000.00
|1671
|4750 BALLEW DR SW
|11/24/25
|$280,000.00
|1125
|2540 PARK AVE SW
|11/24/25
|$290,900.00
|1394
|1696 FULMONT CIR
|11/25/25
|$522,014.00
|2357
|1187 CHRIS LN
|11/25/25
|$410,000.00
|2187
|4085 BRIGHTMORE DR
|11/26/25
|$350,000.00
|2179
|4550 GLORY DR
|11/26/25
|$160,000.00
|1388
|25 BENSCOT DR
|11/26/25
|$310,000.00
|1598
|4539 SWEETLAKE CT
|11/26/25
|$480,640.00
|0
|5282 CONCORD RIDGE DR
|11/26/25
|$380,000.00
|1621
|4512 SWEETLAKE CT
|11/26/25
|$481,130.00
|2200
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
