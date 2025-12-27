Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1. An off-duty police officer was put on administrative leave pending investigation of a pedestrian fatality on I-75 in Cobb County. What department was the officer with? Atlanta Police Department Dekalb County Police Department Marietta Police Department Douglas County Police Department 2. The pedestrian in the previous question was reportedly walking along the I-75 corridor near what Cobb County road? Terrell Mill Road Windy Hill Road Roswell Road North Marietta Parkway 3. When the Cobb County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest an East Cobb man on an outstanding warrant, where did they find him hiding? In the crawlspace In a tool shed Above the ceiling Under the kitchen cabinets 4. A person active in Cobb County politics was appointed to the state's election board. Who was that person? Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton Cobb elections board member Debbie Fisher Former Cobb GOP chair Jason Shepherd Former Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs 5. Former Cobb school board member Jaha Howard's victory in a special election was certified. What governmental body was he elected to? Georgia House of Representatives Georgia State Senate Public Service Commission Cobb County Board of Commissioners 6. The big winner in the recent Georgia Department of Transportation contract bids was a prominent Cobb County firm. What was that company? C.W. Matthews Home Depot Buildrite Construction Yancey Brothers 7. In more alarming crime news, shots were fired into a Cobb County entertainment venue Tuesday (thankfully with no injuries or deaths). What type of venue was it? A night club A restaurant A movie theater A concert hall 8. A state legislator in Cobb proposed making entrance to state parks free on all federally recognized holidays. Who was that legislator? Rep. David Wilkerson Sen. Michael Rhett Rep. Terry Cummings Rep. Gabriel Sanchez 9. An organization in Cobb hosted a Conversations in Democracy panel in which political figures, Democratic and Republican, discussed civility in politics. What was that organization? Cobb Community Foundation Cumberland Community Improvement District Cobb Chamber Cobb Collaborative 10. At its recent city council meeting Smyrna approved $5.7 million for a public safety purchase. What is the city purchasing? Flock cameras, drones and license plate readers New police cars Bullet-proof vests A new fire truck Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10