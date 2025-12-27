Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

TOPICS:
The words "Quiz Time" in large cartoon font

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 27, 2025

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1.

An off-duty police officer was put on administrative leave pending investigation of a pedestrian fatality on I-75 in Cobb County. What department was the officer with?

2.

The pedestrian in the previous question was reportedly walking along the I-75 corridor near what Cobb County road?

3.

When the Cobb County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest an East Cobb man on an outstanding warrant, where did they find him hiding?

4.

A person active in Cobb County politics was appointed to the state's election board.  Who was that person?

5.

Former Cobb school board member Jaha Howard's victory in a special election was certified.  What governmental body was he elected to?

6.

The big winner in the recent Georgia Department of Transportation contract bids was a prominent Cobb County firm.  What was that company?

7.

In more alarming crime news, shots were fired into a Cobb County entertainment venue Tuesday (thankfully with no injuries or deaths). What type of venue was it?

8.

A state legislator in Cobb proposed making entrance to state parks free on all federally recognized holidays.  Who was that legislator?

9.

An organization in Cobb hosted a Conversations in Democracy panel in which political figures, Democratic and Republican, discussed civility in politics.  What was that organization?

10.

At its recent city council meeting Smyrna approved $5.7 million for a public safety purchase.  What is the city purchasing?


 

