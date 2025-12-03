October home sales in the Campbell High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. (see the last section in this article for an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones)
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: 2911 KNOB HILL DR SE at $1,795,000 (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in October: 203 BRIDGE LN at $140,000 (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|3871 HILLCREST DR SE
|10/01/25
|$795,000.00
|2086
|1405 CUMBERLAND CT
|10/02/25
|$241,237.00
|1559
|4805 W VILLAGE WAY BLDG/UNIT 1000/1302
|10/02/25
|$330,000.00
|1278
|2310 TOWNEHEIGHTS TER UNIT 10
|10/02/25
|$359,900.00
|1963
|1492 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/02/25
|$670,300.00
|2182
|2029 NANCY CIR
|10/02/25
|$489,000.00
|1480
|1199 RIDGECREST LN
|10/02/25
|$150,000.00
|1152
|3101 REEVES ST
|10/02/25
|$172,000.00
|1056
|975 SHIRLEY ST
|10/02/25
|$386,000.00
|1398
|1915 HAROLD AVE
|10/03/25
|$290,000.00
|1007
|2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY UNIT 1005
|10/03/25
|$1,075,000.00
|2281
|2678 EVERGREEN TRL
|10/03/25
|$355,000.00
|1932
|141 ENNISBROOK DR
|10/03/25
|$777,000.00
|3714
|4749 CHEVIOT WAY UNIT 6
|10/03/25
|$439,000.00
|1824
|4676 IVYGATE CIR
|10/03/25
|$495,000.00
|2312
|4108 HONEYSUCKLE DR
|10/03/25
|$348,000.00
|1400
|2171 W VILLAGE LN
|10/03/25
|$530,000.00
|2302
|1472 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/03/25
|$652,790.00
|2070
|3063 HIGHLAND DR SE
|10/03/25
|$484,000.00
|1302
|2911 KNOB HILL DR SE
|10/03/25
|$1,795,000.00
|4023
|3188 PACES MILL RD SE
|10/03/25
|$570,000.00
|1680
|1015 OAKVIEW DR SE
|10/06/25
|$265,000.00
|952
|4716 WEHUNT TRL UNIT 20
|10/06/25
|$475,000.00
|1872
|2310 NORBURY CV
|10/06/25
|$655,000.00
|3430
|2735 SPRING DR
|10/06/25
|$270,000.00
|1168
|1488 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/06/25
|$668,300.00
|2204
|1036 PINEDALE DR
|10/06/25
|$265,000.00
|964
|3211 OLD CONCORD RD
|10/07/25
|$330,000.00
|912
|1476 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/07/25
|$618,290.00
|2092
|2135 WELLS DR
|10/07/25
|$195,000.00
|1329
|2956 LEXINGTON TRACE DR
|10/07/25
|$300,000.00
|1452
|4031 HAWTHORNE CIR APT 3
|10/07/25
|$587,000.00
|3264
|3160 ANN RD
|10/08/25
|$375,000.00
|1368
|3636 WESTBROOK DR
|10/08/25
|$435,000.00
|1692
|2495 GLENDALE CIR
|10/09/25
|$297,999.00
|1248
|2583 DAVENPORT ST
|10/09/25
|$250,000.00
|1152
|3689 ESSEX AVE UNIT 16
|10/09/25
|$317,000.00
|1452
|212 HIGHLANDS RIDGE PL UNIT 3
|10/09/25
|$430,000.00
|1999
|1952 CHEYANNE DR
|10/09/25
|$860,000.00
|4035
|3723 STONEWALL CIR SE
|10/09/25
|$358,000.00
|1288
|2707 CUMBERLAND CT
|10/10/25
|$155,000.00
|712
|2872 HILLSIDE RD
|10/10/25
|$520,000.00
|1218
|2341 BRENDA DR SE
|10/10/25
|$350,000.00
|1029
|2210 KNOXHILL VW
|10/10/25
|$397,000.00
|1968
|3137 ANN RD
|10/10/25
|$375,000.00
|1008
|730 POWDER SPRINGS ST SE
|10/10/25
|$480,000.00
|1206
|1496 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/10/25
|$656,990.00
|2070
|111 FAIR HAVEN WAY
|10/14/25
|$263,000.00
|1250
|4070 W COOPER LAKE DR
|10/14/25
|$605,000.00
|2127
|2923 HALL DR
|10/14/25
|$298,900.00
|936
|4531 VININGS CENTRAL TRCE UNIT 83
|10/14/25
|$248,000.00
|1350
|3011 WESTWOOD CIR
|10/14/25
|$999,000.00
|3695
|3462 CEDAR VALLEY CT
|10/14/25
|$485,000.00
|1468
|3983 HARMONY WALK WAY
|10/15/25
|$560,000.00
|2301
|1512 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/15/25
|$660,000.00
|2204
|1385 ASHWOOD CT
|10/15/25
|$441,000.00
|1367
|108 VININGS FOREST CIR
|10/15/25
|$350,000.00
|1786
|5377 WINDSOR GREEN CT
|10/15/25
|$840,000.00
|3002
|5116 LAUREL BRIDGE CT
|10/15/25
|$269,000.00
|1260
|2608 ARGO DR
|10/15/25
|$640,000.00
|2873
|3485 NAVAHO TRL
|10/16/25
|$269,990.00
|1150
|3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 3000/3202
|10/16/25
|$445,000.00
|1730
|869 WAYLAND CT
|10/16/25
|$525,000.00
|1495
|1048 PINEHURST DR
|10/16/25
|$410,000.00
|1052
|1504 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/16/25
|$633,290.00
|2092
|2964 NURSERY RD
|10/17/25
|$300,000.00
|1100
|767 VININGS ESTATES DR
|10/17/25
|$875,000.00
|3314
|4351 N ELIZABETH LN SE
|10/17/25
|$1,525,000.00
|3357
|203 BRIDGE LN
|10/17/25
|$140,000.00
|988
|3241 OLD CONCORD RD
|10/17/25
|$218,000.00
|1100
|304 MADISON CT UNIT 304
|10/17/25
|$264,000.00
|1151
|1008 WINDY OAKS CT
|10/20/25
|$310,000.00
|1360
|4091 OBERON CT
|10/20/25
|$724,500.00
|3560
|1101 MCLINDEN AVE
|10/20/25
|$355,000.00
|964
|101 EARLY PKWY
|10/20/25
|$420,000.00
|1940
|2980 FERRINGTON WAY
|10/20/25
|$520,000.00
|2358
|2637 CAMPHOR XING SE
|10/20/25
|$550,000.00
|1600
|4805 IVY RIDGE DR UNIT 24
|10/20/25
|$400,000.00
|1630
|1211 CHURCH ST UNIT 1211
|10/20/25
|$250,000.00
|983
|1385 STONEGATE LN
|10/21/25
|$1,375,000.00
|4045
|1508 WICKER WOOD PL SE
|10/21/25
|$641,790.00
|2070
|4833 EDINBURGH DR
|10/21/25
|$600,000.00
|2882
|2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY UNIT 505
|10/21/25
|$590,000.00
|1452
|3580 GROVE GATE LN
|10/22/25
|$1,600,000.00
|3584
|1415 MOSSWOOD LN
|10/22/25
|$580,000.00
|2431
|3280 STILLHOUSE LN UNIT 402
|10/22/25
|$289,990.00
|2404
|3095 WILLS ST
|10/22/25
|$465,000.00
|1100
|515 CONCORD LN
|10/22/25
|$375,000.00
|1375
|2641 CAMPHOR XING SE
|10/23/25
|$612,595.00
|1808
|72 FAIR HAVEN WAY
|10/23/25
|$260,000.00
|1282
|1611 GAYLOR ST
|10/23/25
|$1,040,000.00
|3291
|5344 ST MARTINS CT
|10/23/25
|$560,000.00
|2949
|2262 W VILLAGE JCT
|10/23/25
|$600,000.00
|2326
|4559 PARADISE SHOALS RD
|10/24/25
|$1,700,000.00
|6383
|3689 SPRING HILL RD
|10/24/25
|$1,300,000.00
|5095
|903 BRIDGE LN
|10/24/25
|$166,000.00
|1231
|3040 DUNN ST
|10/24/25
|$1,040,000.00
|3778
|4810 IVY RIDGE DR UNIT 30
|10/24/25
|$335,000.00
|1630
|4306 ORCHARD VALLEY DR SE
|10/27/25
|$1,200,000.00
|3617
|5118 LAUREL BRIDGE CT
|10/27/25
|$260,000.00
|1244
|1906 HIDDEN SPRINGS PATH
|10/27/25
|$540,000.00
|2323
|560 COOL CREEK TRL
|10/27/25
|$270,000.00
|1326
|4201 BROOKVIEW DR SE
|10/27/25
|$1,375,000.00
|4567
|4220 LAUREL CREEK CT UNIT 6
|10/28/25
|$420,000.00
|2012
|1015 CREATWOOD CIR
|10/28/25
|$380,000.00
|1351
|661 KENNESAW DR SE
|10/28/25
|$425,000.00
|1276
|3390 KENLAND RD
|10/29/25
|$415,000.00
|1182
|103 JEFFREY PL
|10/29/25
|$675,000.00
|2778
|3573 COCHISE DR SE
|10/29/25
|$1,470,000.00
|3389
|3476 ESSEX AVE UNIT 85
|10/29/25
|$237,500.00
|1181
|2870 STRATHMOOR RD
|10/30/25
|$490,000.00
|1648
|4965 WHITEOAK WALK BLDG 19
|10/30/25
|$365,000.00
|1836
|2975 PACES LAKE CT SE
|10/30/25
|$1,410,000.00
|2254
|2235 MILLHAVEN ST
|10/30/25
|$405,000.00
|1519
|607 SE MILL POND DR SE
|10/30/25
|$215,000.00
|1229
|3462 VINTAGE CIR BLDG 14
|10/31/25
|$454,000.00
|1764
|109 CUMBERLAND CT
|10/31/25
|$155,000.00
|1332
|4866 PAYSON TER UNIT 2
|10/31/25
|$433,250.00
|1848
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "October home sales in the Campbell High attendance zone"