October home sales in the Campbell High attendance zone

Photo of the home that brought the highest price in Oct Campbell High attendance zone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 3, 2025

These prices for October home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. (see the last section in this article for an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones)

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  2911 KNOB HILL DR SE at $1,795,000 (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: 203 BRIDGE LN at $140,000 (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3871 HILLCREST DR SE10/01/25$795,000.002086
1405 CUMBERLAND CT10/02/25$241,237.001559
4805 W VILLAGE WAY BLDG/UNIT 1000/130210/02/25$330,000.001278
2310 TOWNEHEIGHTS TER UNIT 1010/02/25$359,900.001963
1492 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/02/25$670,300.002182
2029 NANCY CIR10/02/25$489,000.001480
1199 RIDGECREST LN10/02/25$150,000.001152
3101 REEVES ST10/02/25$172,000.001056
975 SHIRLEY ST10/02/25$386,000.001398
1915 HAROLD AVE10/03/25$290,000.001007
2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY UNIT 100510/03/25$1,075,000.002281
2678 EVERGREEN TRL10/03/25$355,000.001932
141 ENNISBROOK DR10/03/25$777,000.003714
4749 CHEVIOT WAY UNIT 610/03/25$439,000.001824
4676 IVYGATE CIR10/03/25$495,000.002312
4108 HONEYSUCKLE DR10/03/25$348,000.001400
2171 W VILLAGE LN10/03/25$530,000.002302
1472 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/03/25$652,790.002070
3063 HIGHLAND DR SE10/03/25$484,000.001302
2911 KNOB HILL DR SE10/03/25$1,795,000.004023
3188 PACES MILL RD SE10/03/25$570,000.001680
1015 OAKVIEW DR SE10/06/25$265,000.00952
4716 WEHUNT TRL UNIT 2010/06/25$475,000.001872
2310 NORBURY CV10/06/25$655,000.003430
2735 SPRING DR10/06/25$270,000.001168
1488 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/06/25$668,300.002204
1036 PINEDALE DR10/06/25$265,000.00964
3211 OLD CONCORD RD10/07/25$330,000.00912
1476 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/07/25$618,290.002092
2135 WELLS DR10/07/25$195,000.001329
2956 LEXINGTON TRACE DR10/07/25$300,000.001452
4031 HAWTHORNE CIR APT 310/07/25$587,000.003264
3160 ANN RD10/08/25$375,000.001368
3636 WESTBROOK DR10/08/25$435,000.001692
2495 GLENDALE CIR10/09/25$297,999.001248
2583 DAVENPORT ST10/09/25$250,000.001152
3689 ESSEX AVE UNIT 1610/09/25$317,000.001452
212 HIGHLANDS RIDGE PL UNIT 310/09/25$430,000.001999
1952 CHEYANNE DR10/09/25$860,000.004035
3723 STONEWALL CIR SE10/09/25$358,000.001288
2707 CUMBERLAND CT10/10/25$155,000.00712
2872 HILLSIDE RD10/10/25$520,000.001218
2341 BRENDA DR SE10/10/25$350,000.001029
2210 KNOXHILL VW10/10/25$397,000.001968
3137 ANN RD10/10/25$375,000.001008
730 POWDER SPRINGS ST SE10/10/25$480,000.001206
1496 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/10/25$656,990.002070
111 FAIR HAVEN WAY10/14/25$263,000.001250
4070 W COOPER LAKE DR10/14/25$605,000.002127
2923 HALL DR10/14/25$298,900.00936
4531 VININGS CENTRAL TRCE UNIT 8310/14/25$248,000.001350
3011 WESTWOOD CIR10/14/25$999,000.003695
3462 CEDAR VALLEY CT10/14/25$485,000.001468
3983 HARMONY WALK WAY10/15/25$560,000.002301
1512 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/15/25$660,000.002204
1385 ASHWOOD CT10/15/25$441,000.001367
108 VININGS FOREST CIR10/15/25$350,000.001786
5377 WINDSOR GREEN CT10/15/25$840,000.003002
5116 LAUREL BRIDGE CT10/15/25$269,000.001260
2608 ARGO DR10/15/25$640,000.002873
3485 NAVAHO TRL10/16/25$269,990.001150
3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 3000/320210/16/25$445,000.001730
869 WAYLAND CT10/16/25$525,000.001495
1048 PINEHURST DR10/16/25$410,000.001052
1504 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/16/25$633,290.002092
2964 NURSERY RD10/17/25$300,000.001100
767 VININGS ESTATES DR10/17/25$875,000.003314
4351 N ELIZABETH LN SE10/17/25$1,525,000.003357
203 BRIDGE LN10/17/25$140,000.00988
3241 OLD CONCORD RD10/17/25$218,000.001100
304 MADISON CT UNIT 30410/17/25$264,000.001151
1008 WINDY OAKS CT10/20/25$310,000.001360
4091 OBERON CT10/20/25$724,500.003560
1101 MCLINDEN AVE10/20/25$355,000.00964
101 EARLY PKWY10/20/25$420,000.001940
2980 FERRINGTON WAY10/20/25$520,000.002358
2637 CAMPHOR XING SE10/20/25$550,000.001600
4805 IVY RIDGE DR UNIT 2410/20/25$400,000.001630
1211 CHURCH ST UNIT 121110/20/25$250,000.00983
1385 STONEGATE LN10/21/25$1,375,000.004045
1508 WICKER WOOD PL SE10/21/25$641,790.002070
4833 EDINBURGH DR10/21/25$600,000.002882
2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY UNIT 50510/21/25$590,000.001452
3580 GROVE GATE LN10/22/25$1,600,000.003584
1415 MOSSWOOD LN10/22/25$580,000.002431
3280 STILLHOUSE LN UNIT 40210/22/25$289,990.002404
3095 WILLS ST10/22/25$465,000.001100
515 CONCORD LN10/22/25$375,000.001375
2641 CAMPHOR XING SE10/23/25$612,595.001808
72 FAIR HAVEN WAY10/23/25$260,000.001282
1611 GAYLOR ST10/23/25$1,040,000.003291
5344 ST MARTINS CT10/23/25$560,000.002949
2262 W VILLAGE JCT10/23/25$600,000.002326
4559 PARADISE SHOALS RD10/24/25$1,700,000.006383
3689 SPRING HILL RD10/24/25$1,300,000.005095
903 BRIDGE LN10/24/25$166,000.001231
3040 DUNN ST10/24/25$1,040,000.003778
4810 IVY RIDGE DR UNIT 3010/24/25$335,000.001630
4306 ORCHARD VALLEY DR SE10/27/25$1,200,000.003617
5118 LAUREL BRIDGE CT10/27/25$260,000.001244
1906 HIDDEN SPRINGS PATH10/27/25$540,000.002323
560 COOL CREEK TRL10/27/25$270,000.001326
4201 BROOKVIEW DR SE10/27/25$1,375,000.004567
4220 LAUREL CREEK CT UNIT 610/28/25$420,000.002012
1015 CREATWOOD CIR10/28/25$380,000.001351
661 KENNESAW DR SE10/28/25$425,000.001276
3390 KENLAND RD10/29/25$415,000.001182
103 JEFFREY PL10/29/25$675,000.002778
3573 COCHISE DR SE10/29/25$1,470,000.003389
3476 ESSEX AVE UNIT 8510/29/25$237,500.001181
2870 STRATHMOOR RD10/30/25$490,000.001648
4965 WHITEOAK WALK BLDG 1910/30/25$365,000.001836
2975 PACES LAKE CT SE10/30/25$1,410,000.002254
2235 MILLHAVEN ST10/30/25$405,000.001519
607 SE MILL POND DR SE10/30/25$215,000.001229
3462 VINTAGE CIR BLDG 1410/31/25$454,000.001764
109 CUMBERLAND CT10/31/25$155,000.001332
4866 PAYSON TER UNIT 210/31/25$433,250.001848

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

