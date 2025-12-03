October home sales in the Campbell High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. (see the last section in this article for an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones)

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October: 2911 KNOB HILL DR SE at $1,795,000 (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in October: 203 BRIDGE LN at $140,000 (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3871 HILLCREST DR SE 10/01/25 $795,000.00 2086 1405 CUMBERLAND CT 10/02/25 $241,237.00 1559 4805 W VILLAGE WAY BLDG/UNIT 1000/1302 10/02/25 $330,000.00 1278 2310 TOWNEHEIGHTS TER UNIT 10 10/02/25 $359,900.00 1963 1492 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/02/25 $670,300.00 2182 2029 NANCY CIR 10/02/25 $489,000.00 1480 1199 RIDGECREST LN 10/02/25 $150,000.00 1152 3101 REEVES ST 10/02/25 $172,000.00 1056 975 SHIRLEY ST 10/02/25 $386,000.00 1398 1915 HAROLD AVE 10/03/25 $290,000.00 1007 2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY UNIT 1005 10/03/25 $1,075,000.00 2281 2678 EVERGREEN TRL 10/03/25 $355,000.00 1932 141 ENNISBROOK DR 10/03/25 $777,000.00 3714 4749 CHEVIOT WAY UNIT 6 10/03/25 $439,000.00 1824 4676 IVYGATE CIR 10/03/25 $495,000.00 2312 4108 HONEYSUCKLE DR 10/03/25 $348,000.00 1400 2171 W VILLAGE LN 10/03/25 $530,000.00 2302 1472 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/03/25 $652,790.00 2070 3063 HIGHLAND DR SE 10/03/25 $484,000.00 1302 2911 KNOB HILL DR SE 10/03/25 $1,795,000.00 4023 3188 PACES MILL RD SE 10/03/25 $570,000.00 1680 1015 OAKVIEW DR SE 10/06/25 $265,000.00 952 4716 WEHUNT TRL UNIT 20 10/06/25 $475,000.00 1872 2310 NORBURY CV 10/06/25 $655,000.00 3430 2735 SPRING DR 10/06/25 $270,000.00 1168 1488 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/06/25 $668,300.00 2204 1036 PINEDALE DR 10/06/25 $265,000.00 964 3211 OLD CONCORD RD 10/07/25 $330,000.00 912 1476 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/07/25 $618,290.00 2092 2135 WELLS DR 10/07/25 $195,000.00 1329 2956 LEXINGTON TRACE DR 10/07/25 $300,000.00 1452 4031 HAWTHORNE CIR APT 3 10/07/25 $587,000.00 3264 3160 ANN RD 10/08/25 $375,000.00 1368 3636 WESTBROOK DR 10/08/25 $435,000.00 1692 2495 GLENDALE CIR 10/09/25 $297,999.00 1248 2583 DAVENPORT ST 10/09/25 $250,000.00 1152 3689 ESSEX AVE UNIT 16 10/09/25 $317,000.00 1452 212 HIGHLANDS RIDGE PL UNIT 3 10/09/25 $430,000.00 1999 1952 CHEYANNE DR 10/09/25 $860,000.00 4035 3723 STONEWALL CIR SE 10/09/25 $358,000.00 1288 2707 CUMBERLAND CT 10/10/25 $155,000.00 712 2872 HILLSIDE RD 10/10/25 $520,000.00 1218 2341 BRENDA DR SE 10/10/25 $350,000.00 1029 2210 KNOXHILL VW 10/10/25 $397,000.00 1968 3137 ANN RD 10/10/25 $375,000.00 1008 730 POWDER SPRINGS ST SE 10/10/25 $480,000.00 1206 1496 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/10/25 $656,990.00 2070 111 FAIR HAVEN WAY 10/14/25 $263,000.00 1250 4070 W COOPER LAKE DR 10/14/25 $605,000.00 2127 2923 HALL DR 10/14/25 $298,900.00 936 4531 VININGS CENTRAL TRCE UNIT 83 10/14/25 $248,000.00 1350 3011 WESTWOOD CIR 10/14/25 $999,000.00 3695 3462 CEDAR VALLEY CT 10/14/25 $485,000.00 1468 3983 HARMONY WALK WAY 10/15/25 $560,000.00 2301 1512 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/15/25 $660,000.00 2204 1385 ASHWOOD CT 10/15/25 $441,000.00 1367 108 VININGS FOREST CIR 10/15/25 $350,000.00 1786 5377 WINDSOR GREEN CT 10/15/25 $840,000.00 3002 5116 LAUREL BRIDGE CT 10/15/25 $269,000.00 1260 2608 ARGO DR 10/15/25 $640,000.00 2873 3485 NAVAHO TRL 10/16/25 $269,990.00 1150 3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 3000/3202 10/16/25 $445,000.00 1730 869 WAYLAND CT 10/16/25 $525,000.00 1495 1048 PINEHURST DR 10/16/25 $410,000.00 1052 1504 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/16/25 $633,290.00 2092 2964 NURSERY RD 10/17/25 $300,000.00 1100 767 VININGS ESTATES DR 10/17/25 $875,000.00 3314 4351 N ELIZABETH LN SE 10/17/25 $1,525,000.00 3357 203 BRIDGE LN 10/17/25 $140,000.00 988 3241 OLD CONCORD RD 10/17/25 $218,000.00 1100 304 MADISON CT UNIT 304 10/17/25 $264,000.00 1151 1008 WINDY OAKS CT 10/20/25 $310,000.00 1360 4091 OBERON CT 10/20/25 $724,500.00 3560 1101 MCLINDEN AVE 10/20/25 $355,000.00 964 101 EARLY PKWY 10/20/25 $420,000.00 1940 2980 FERRINGTON WAY 10/20/25 $520,000.00 2358 2637 CAMPHOR XING SE 10/20/25 $550,000.00 1600 4805 IVY RIDGE DR UNIT 24 10/20/25 $400,000.00 1630 1211 CHURCH ST UNIT 1211 10/20/25 $250,000.00 983 1385 STONEGATE LN 10/21/25 $1,375,000.00 4045 1508 WICKER WOOD PL SE 10/21/25 $641,790.00 2070 4833 EDINBURGH DR 10/21/25 $600,000.00 2882 2950 MOUNT WILKINSON PKWY UNIT 505 10/21/25 $590,000.00 1452 3580 GROVE GATE LN 10/22/25 $1,600,000.00 3584 1415 MOSSWOOD LN 10/22/25 $580,000.00 2431 3280 STILLHOUSE LN UNIT 402 10/22/25 $289,990.00 2404 3095 WILLS ST 10/22/25 $465,000.00 1100 515 CONCORD LN 10/22/25 $375,000.00 1375 2641 CAMPHOR XING SE 10/23/25 $612,595.00 1808 72 FAIR HAVEN WAY 10/23/25 $260,000.00 1282 1611 GAYLOR ST 10/23/25 $1,040,000.00 3291 5344 ST MARTINS CT 10/23/25 $560,000.00 2949 2262 W VILLAGE JCT 10/23/25 $600,000.00 2326 4559 PARADISE SHOALS RD 10/24/25 $1,700,000.00 6383 3689 SPRING HILL RD 10/24/25 $1,300,000.00 5095 903 BRIDGE LN 10/24/25 $166,000.00 1231 3040 DUNN ST 10/24/25 $1,040,000.00 3778 4810 IVY RIDGE DR UNIT 30 10/24/25 $335,000.00 1630 4306 ORCHARD VALLEY DR SE 10/27/25 $1,200,000.00 3617 5118 LAUREL BRIDGE CT 10/27/25 $260,000.00 1244 1906 HIDDEN SPRINGS PATH 10/27/25 $540,000.00 2323 560 COOL CREEK TRL 10/27/25 $270,000.00 1326 4201 BROOKVIEW DR SE 10/27/25 $1,375,000.00 4567 4220 LAUREL CREEK CT UNIT 6 10/28/25 $420,000.00 2012 1015 CREATWOOD CIR 10/28/25 $380,000.00 1351 661 KENNESAW DR SE 10/28/25 $425,000.00 1276 3390 KENLAND RD 10/29/25 $415,000.00 1182 103 JEFFREY PL 10/29/25 $675,000.00 2778 3573 COCHISE DR SE 10/29/25 $1,470,000.00 3389 3476 ESSEX AVE UNIT 85 10/29/25 $237,500.00 1181 2870 STRATHMOOR RD 10/30/25 $490,000.00 1648 4965 WHITEOAK WALK BLDG 19 10/30/25 $365,000.00 1836 2975 PACES LAKE CT SE 10/30/25 $1,410,000.00 2254 2235 MILLHAVEN ST 10/30/25 $405,000.00 1519 607 SE MILL POND DR SE 10/30/25 $215,000.00 1229 3462 VINTAGE CIR BLDG 14 10/31/25 $454,000.00 1764 109 CUMBERLAND CT 10/31/25 $155,000.00 1332 4866 PAYSON TER UNIT 2 10/31/25 $433,250.00 1848

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.