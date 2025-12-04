Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri Dec 5 to Sun Dec 7

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, November 21, to Sunday, November 23.

Friday, December 5, 2025

The Cobb County website lists the following events for Friday:

🎨Cobb Holiday Artisan Market at the Cobb Civic Center with holiday performers, craft-making experiences, and shop for unique gifts from incredibly talented local artisans. Find that one-of-a-kind gift for your special people and support our local artists.

Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE Marietta. Free entry and parking.

Friday – 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday – Market + youth market – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday – noon – 5 p.m.

🎟️Treat yourself to a holiday classic and support local theatre! Join Scrooge, the Cratchits, and all the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come for a timeless tale of redemption, joy, and holiday spirit. A Christmas Carol is coming to The Art Place stage with warmth, humor, and heart, produced in partnership with Mad Artists’ Entertainment!

Dec. 5 – 7 at The Art Place, Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Get tickets at www.artplacemarietta.org or over the phone by calling (770) 509-2700.

🎁Wrap holiday gifts without little eyes watching at East Cobb Library, every day through Dec. 23 during regular hours. Supplies are available for you but ya gotta wrap it yourself. Opens at 10am.

Arrival of Santa in Acworth

Also, the City of Acworth posted the following announcement about the Arrival of Santa:

***LOCATION CHANGE!*** Santa’s Arrival has moved indoors to the Acworth Community Center (4361 Cherokee Street) due to forecasted inclement weather.

The City of Acworth, along with their partner NorthStar Church is excited to host this year’s Santa’s Arrival Presented by: Summerwell, Bells Ferry! Santa arrives in Historic Downtown Acworth on Friday, December 5, 2025. Festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. and Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kick off the holiday season. Bring the entire family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read The Night Before Christmas and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry’s. Enjoy pictures with Mr. Claus, eating candy canes with all his elves, and filling the streets with the holiday spirit. Pictures with Santa are free each year and begin at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so please plan on bringing your camera to capture the special moment.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 770-917-1234.

Saturday, December 6, 2025

The Cobb County website lists the following events for Saturday:

🎨Cobb Holiday Artisan Market at the Cobb Civic Center with holiday performers, craft-making experiences, and shop for unique gifts from incredibly talented local artisans. Find that one-of-a-kind gift for your special people and support our local artists. 548 South Marietta Parkway SE Marietta. Free entry and parking.

Saturday – Market + youth market – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday – Market + youth market – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday – noon – 5 p.m.

🎄Christmas Wonderland – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Fullers Recreation Center. Bring the whole family and join us for a holly jolly time at Fullers Recreation Center’s Christmas Wonderland – a festive celebration filled with joy, laughter, and holiday cheer! $6

🎄Christmas in Acworth – 1 – 5 p.m. Historic Downtown District

📖Celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, Saturday, Dec. 6, at 1:30 pm at South Cobb Library

Also on Saturday, the City of Marietta posted the following announcement on the city’s website:

Marietta Square Branding Project Hosts 3rd Annual Merry Market on Saturday, December 6

MARIETTA, GA – The holiday season comes to life in the heart of Marietta as the 3rd Annual Marietta Square Merry Market returns on Saturday, December 6. This festive, family-friendly event will fill Atherton Square, located beside the Marietta History Center, with a full day of seasonal cheer.

Visitors can explore a delightful variety of Christmas vendors, enjoy holiday treats, and experience live music throughout the day. The Merry Market offers the perfect opportunity to find unique gifts, savor festive flavors, and soak in the joyful atmosphere of the season.

Community members and visitors alike are invited to join in the festivities and celebrate the magic of the holidays in Marietta Square.

And Santa will make a second trip to Acworth for Saturday. From the Acworth website:

Christmas in Acworth – Santa

December 6 @ 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Come see Santa in Historic Downtown Acworth! Santa will be celebrating the season at Depot Park on Saturday, December 6. Families are welcome to stop by, visit, and take pictures. Pictures are free of charge. Make sure to bring your own camera to capture this special moment, as no photographer will be on-site. We hope to see you this holiday season for Christmas in Acworth! Christmas in Acworth is proudly sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority

Sunday, December 7, 2025

The Cobb County website lists the following events for Sunday:

🎨Final day of the Cobb Holiday Artisan Market, Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center with holiday performers, craft-making experiences, and shop for unique gifts from incredibly talented local artisans. Find that one-of-a-kind gift for your special people and support our local artists. 548 South Marietta Parkway SE Marietta. Free entry and parking.

Holiday Lights at East Cobb Park, 5 – 8 p.m. Santa, carolers, tree lighting.

🎄Nashville Noel – Join in a festive Christmas sing-a-long at Nashville Noel- a Country Christmas Spectacular, 3 – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre (next to the Cobb Civic Center) 548 S. Marietta, Parkway, Marietta. This show offers a unique blend of warmth, joy, and country charm that’s perfect for the whole family. From heartfelt performances to festive surprises, each show is crafted to fill your heart with holiday spirit.

