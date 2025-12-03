Wildman’s shop undergoing forensic audit following legal battle over estate

By Rebecca Gaunt

The future of the controversial downtown Kennesaw shop Wildman’s Civil War Surplus is unknown as the late owner’s estate undergoes a forensic accounting and audit after a yearlong court battle between trustees.

The store has occupied its spot at 2879 North Main St. since Dent Myers opened it in 1971. It has drawn controversy for its Confederate memorabilia, racist collectibles, and Ku Klux Klan robe on display. Confederate flags and a sign proclaiming “White History Year” are displayed on the exterior of the shop.

Marjorie Lyon, a friend and employee of Myers, was named a co-executor and co-trustee of his estate, alongside Myers’s sister Janice Bagwell. Lyon obtained a new business license following Myers’ death at age 90 in 2022 and reopened the store.

Former city council member James “Doc” Eaton resigned in protest over the city’s decision to issue the license.

Bagwell filed for a temporary restraining order and interlocutory injunction against Lyons in November 2024. She alleged that in 2019 Myers signed a handwritten addendum to the 2013 trust appointing Bagwell the sole trustee, and that it terminated the original provision that Lyon would continue operating the business and maintain the home.

Lyon has accused Bagwell of colluding with critics who want to see the store closed permanently.

According to court documents, Lyon took possession of the house and other properties, and banned Bagwell from the home and store. The possessions and assets contained within are unaccounted for.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs removed Lyons as a trustee last week and ordered her to turn over all financial information and asset documentation to Sherri Holder of the Holder Group for forensic accounting of all Myers’ accounts.

The court appointed attorney Tom Cauthorn as co-trustee with Bagwell. Lyon and Bagwell are required to cooperate with Holder’s audit.

The court will determine whether Bagwell or Lyon is responsible for the cost of Holder’s accounting services after the investigation concludes. Lyon and Bagwell must appear in front of the judge on Dec. 19 regarding Bagwell’s request for sanctions against Lyon. The next hearing for the lawsuit is March 23.